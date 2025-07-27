Hamilton had a torrid time in qualifying at Spa, where the Briton missed out on a Q2 berth when his fastest lap time was deleted for a track limit violation.

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian GP from the pit lane

A dejected Hamilton apologised to Ferrari with his P16 marking his second Q1 elimination of the weekend having finished Sprint qualifying down in 18th place after a spin.

“It is what it is,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “Just really sorry to the team.

“Really hard work with the filming day that we did, and all the preparation, and then you come here and don’t make it through Q1.

“It’s just… it’s unacceptable. Really sorry.”

Starting near the back of the grid in what is forecast to be a wet race, Ferrari made the call to take his SF-25 out of parc ferme conditions and change the engine, replacing all the components.

Hamilton’s car was fitted with a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store, control Electonics, and exhaust.

The FIA confirmed his pit lane start, the statement reading: “All in this document listed PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate. Also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension of car number 44.”

Hamilton will be joined in the pit lane by Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso as their respective teams also changed engine components.

“Therefore,” continued the FIA statement, “car numbers 44, 12 and 14 should now be required to start the race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 b) of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

Antonelli revealed on Saturday already that Mercedes would make changes to his car, telling the media including PlanetF1.com: “We will change the car, so we’ll start from the pit lane. Hopefully that will give us an advantage.”

Right now Antonelli is looking for any solution, having recorded just one points-scoring result in the last six race weekends, which have included four retirements.

“Since the European season, I’ve been struggling to find confidence with the car, and I felt like I’ve gone I’ve done a backward step,” Antonelli lamented.

“It’s a difficult moment for me, because I feel like I have no confidence on pushing. And yesterday, I tried to push a bit too much, and then I spun.

“And then it kind of hurts the confidence even more. But it’s a difficult period.

“I think we know the limitation we have since quite a lot. But with the way I’m driving, I’m just increasing the problem.”

