The Belgian Grand Prix will see the second half of the Formula 1 season start in earnest, following a short interlude in July.

The weather is always a big talking point at Spa-Francorchamps, and it appears set to be the same in 2025 as a mixed forecast is in the offing.

Belgian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like at Spa-Francorchamps?

A mixed weekend is in the forecast for the Belgian Grand Prix, and as always with Spa-Francorchamps, weather conditions are not just variable from day to day, but also from corner to corner, given the microclimate in which the circuit sits.

Early forecasts suggested mild temperatures throughout the race weekend, but with the chance of rain on at least two of the three-day weekend.

Fans attending the Belgian Grand Prix should head to the circuit prepared for all weathers, though Saturday appears to be the most settled day of the race weekend as it stands.

Let’s take a look at the full forecast.

Belgian GP weather: What are conditions due to be for FP1 and Sprint Qualifying?

Friday 25 July – FP1 (12:30 local time) and Sprint Qualifying (16:30)

A chance of drizzle on Friday morning is due to make way for clearer conditions come FP1, with ambient temperatures of 20°C expected with overcast conditions for the session.

Later in the day, Sprint Qualifying will be taking place at Spa as the chance of rain increases to approximately 60%, with ‘light-to-moderate’ showers expected after 3pm local time.

Temperature is expected to remain 20°C, but the drivers may well face mixed conditions for Sprint Qualifying.

More Belgian GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Who exactly are Team Verstappen and how influential are they?

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Belgian GP Sprint and Qualifying weather: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 26 July – Sprint (12:00) and Qualifying (16:00)

The 15-lap Sprint at Spa will take place at noon local time, with misty morning conditions expected to clear away for the warmest day of the race weekend.

An ambient temperature of 22°C is expected during the Sprint, with a mixture of sun and cloud.

That forecast is due to remain for Grand Prix Qualifying later in the day, with temperatures increasing by a degree to 23°C later in the afternoon.

Belgian GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 27 July – Belgian Grand Prix (15:00)

Early FIA forecasts place a ‘high chance of light intermittent rain’ through the day at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, which could play havoc with teams’ strategies if it comes to pass.

A 60% chance of rain is currently listed for the afternoon in Belgium, with the timing and intensity of any showers not yet listed.

A lower temperature of 19°C is expected for the race.

Read next: F1 investigating critical rule change to stamp out ‘dishonest allegations’