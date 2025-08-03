Yuki Tsunoda has been pulled off the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix after Red Bull broke parc ferme conditions to change his power unit.

The Japanese driver suffered his fourth Q1 elimination when he was booted out of qualifying at the Hungaroring with the 16th fastest time.

Yuki Tsunoda will start the Hungarian GP from the pit lane

Tsunoda had a strong start to the weekend in Budapest as he featured inside the top 10 in both of Friday’s practice sessions, three-tenths up on Max Verstappen in FP2/

However, a change of FP3 saw him take a step backwards.

“If we knew there was a problem, probably we would not struggle that much. We don’t know yet,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I don’t think we were able to fix the major issue. To be honest, something we changed to in FP3. We were able to make a little bit of a back step with our side of the garage with ome bit of issue that we think we can avoid. It was fully in our control.

“That’s something that we shouldn’t happen. We definitely have to improve for the future.

“Because that kind of made ourselves a bit clouded idea, what kind of car are we getting for qualifying? Which is a bit frustrating.”

What car he got was one that lacked grip.

“The car balance itself is not that bad,” he added. “But just the grip level that the car is providing is very, very low. It’s not the level that we normally feel.

“Throughout the week, I think there was a positive from our side of the garage that we are consistently closer to Max. Some sessions we were ahead. So, something to take a positive, but at the same time, it is not easy for our team.”

Qualifying down in 16th place, Red Bull opted to fit Tsunoda’s RB21 with new engine parts. That means Tsunoda will have to start the race from the pit lane.

The Japanese driver has moved onto his fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharge, MGU-H, MGU-K and his seventh exhaust.

The FIA report from technical director Jo Bauer read: “All in this document listed PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate.

“Also changes have been made to the brake cooling configuration of car number 22.

Therefore car number 22 should now be required to start the race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 a) of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

