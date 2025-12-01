Lego F1 cars are cheaper than ever before Abu Dhabi season finale

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

To celebrate the blockbuster ending to the F1 season in Abu Dhabi this year’s Lego car lineup has been reduced in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Fans have a few hours to get their hands on massively reduced Lego F1 cars from the basic Speed Champions sets to the £200 Lego Technic replicas of this year’s cars as seen on track.

The Technic cars include the Oracle Red Bull Racing Racing RB20 and the Ferrari SF-24 and are designed to be an accurate one-eight scale replica of the actual cars driven by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

The cars, which include a replica V6 engine just like the real thing, are just £139.99, which is the cheapest they havw ever been sold on Amazon.

The more basic Speed Champions sets still have the team’s official liveries complete with minifigure driver sporting the team colours. The sets are usual priced at £22.99 but are reduced to £14.99 for the Black Friday sale.

The sale also includes the Lego Icons range, which features historic cars from previous generations of F1. The Icons Williams Racing FW14B complete with Nigel Mansell minifigure is reduced from £69.99 to £44.99. There is also an Icons McLaren MP4/4 featuring racing legend Ayrton Senna minifigure priced at £44.99 in the same sale.

Themed sets including the City F1 Garage featuring Mercedes-AMG and Alpine Cars, and the F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars are also discounted in the Lego Amazon sale.

With just one race of the season left it will be the last few months of availability for the 2025 Lego models before they are replaced by the new season cars for 2026. It means there is a chance to get big discounts on the current Lego range.

You can see the full Amazon F1 Lego sale here.