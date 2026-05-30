Anthony Hamilton, the father of Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, is set to launch a new single-seater racing series called HybridV10.

Anthony has issued a new update on the proposed competition, which is targeted to roar into action in 2028, and took a subtle shot at Formula 1 in his social media post. Lewis Hamilton criticised the sport’s new F1 2026 power units following the Canadian Grand Prix.

HybridV10 update after Lewis Hamilton F1 2026 PU criticism

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Formula 1 has used hybrid engines since 2014, but made the call to ramp up the electrical power from F1 2026.

After initial widespread criticism of the new engine formula from drivers, Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, made a series of tweaks. Those were well received by the drivers, though the predominant feeling is that it was small steps with a more radical hardware change needed.

This will come in F1 2027, should the necessary support be achieved.

The regulations produced arguably its best race yet at the Canadian Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli made it four wins on the trot after Mercedes teammate George Russell suffered a battery failure. The pair had been trading the lead in a relentless battle before Russell’s retirement.

Hamilton won out in a thrilling scrap with his former title rival Max Verstappen – a strong critic of the F1 2026 rules – to claim P2.

After the race, Lewis praised the current chassis, which are allowing for close racing with cars able to follow each other more easily.

The engines, however, are not “what motorsport should be” when “the power dies halfway down the straight and the RPM starts dropping,” according to Lewis.

His father Anthony is pulling together his own racing series, one which would re-introduce fans to V10s and V8s, the latter engine targeted for an F1 comeback in 2030 should FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem get his way.

Hamilton Sr’s new category would house separate V10 and V8 divisions, champion fan feedback and aims to be more accessible for drivers and personnel.

In a new Instagram post, he confirmed that the “initial design phase is now complete” and detailed the next steps.

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“It’s been a while since I’ve posted about HybridV10,” Hamilton Sr began.

“I’ve spent the past few months raising the funds to help get it off the ground.

“Since December, the project has continued progressing quietly behind the scenes. The initial car design phase is now complete and we have now moved into the first stages of CFD development.

“The target remains the same: 2028.”

He signed off with: “Looking at the direction top-tier motorsport is heading, HybridV10 cannot come soon enough.”

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