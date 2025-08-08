‘There’s a story in the smoke’, but it sure as hell was not the story that fans expected when Lewis Hamilton teased that something was coming on August 8.

The upside, though, is 100 per cent he is not retiring.

Lewis Hamilton is not retiring!

Instead, the Briton has brought out a new non-alcoholic drink, Almave Humo, one that is said to deliver the ‘depth and intrigue of traditional smoky spirit’.

Fans were intrigued, and even worried, when Hamilton teased that something was coming on August 8.

Many feared the Briton, downbeat after two difficult race weekends in Belgium and Hungary, had decided it was time to hang up his helmet just one year into his three-year Ferrari deal.

In the end, though, it turned out to be a new non-alcoholic spirit from Almave.

As figured out earlier Friday morning thanks to a few clues from Almave, it was all about the latest product from the company that he co-founded.

“There’s a story in the smoke,” read the post on Instagram.

“Introducing Almave Humo, a smoky non-alcoholic spirit made with Espadín agave harvested from the foothills of volcanoes in Puebla, Mexico.

“By adapting ancestral distillation techniques from the cradle of mezcal, Humo delivers the depth and intrigue of traditional smoky spirit, without the alcohol.

“For festive dinners and everyday celebrations, for moments of discovery and deep connection — Humo delivers sophisticated cocktails and authenticity — beyond proof.”

Iván Saldaña, Co-Founder and Master Distiller for Almave credited Hamilton for the creation of the non-alcoholic tequila.

Speaking with esses magazine, he said: “The person who had the idea of bringing agave into a non-alc and gave the challenge to me was, for sure, Lewis.

“Lewis is the one who brought us the concept, the idea and the trigger or intention and I’m very thankful for that.”

Hamilton fans weren’t overly impressed given the hype, although to be fair it was not created by Hamilton, about the new tequila.

One wrote ‘Was this the announcement?” while another scoffed ‘and all were scared about him retiring’.

Most, though, were excited for the drink and want to try it.

