Almost two decades on from Lewis Hamilton pushing him in a wheelchair through the Barcelona paddock, Nicolas Hamilton is celebrating “both Hamilton brothers” racing on the same weekend.

In a tale of two brothers, Lewis Hamilton was already a Formula 1 world champion before his younger brother, Nicolas, even made his racing debut.

Hamilton: ‘2026 – We both prepare to get into our race cars!’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Nicolas, who has cerebral palsy, contested his first race in 2011, driving a specially-modified car for Total Control Racing in the UK’s Renault Clio Cup.

While his brother went on to win seven F1 world championships, Nicolas embarked on a career on home soil in the Renault Clio Cup and the British Touring Car Championship.

Nicolas is contesting his eighth season in the British Touring Car Championship, racing for Team VERTU. He’s 19th in the championship after two rounds, with a best result of P11 in race two at Brands Hatch.

The BTCC schedule means both Hamilton brothers will be on track this weekend, with Nicolas racing at the Snetterton Circuit while Lewis will be in action for Ferrari at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Posting a photograph of his older brother pushing him in a wheelchair at the Spanish Grand Prix, Nicolas wrote on Instagram: “2008 – Lewis, pushing me in my wheelchair at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“2026 – We both prepare to get into our race cars!

“Maybe this was the path always set for Lewis, but it sure was not the path I was meant to follow & when I get into my car, I always think of Nic in his chair all those years ago & I’m so proud, it means more than you know.

“Whether I am last or first, that’s why I race… for Nic in his wheelchair, dreaming of racing, but struggling to walk.

“Now, this weekend, both Hamilton brothers are racing on the same weekend! Who would have thought it?!”

Nicolas has previously reflected on the brothers’ different paths in life.

Although he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and faced challenges that made even walking difficult, he always wanted to be in motorsport.

“My bigger brother is seven years older than me, so he was just starting into motorsport as soon as I was born,” he said.

“I was at a racetrack from day one, sitting on my mum’s lap, watching go-karts go round, and I wanted to do that. I just never had the opportunity, and at the same time, I was struggling just to walk.”

His opportunity did eventually come, the 34-year-old declaring: “Be proud of your disability whether you’re able to walk or not. Whatever limitations of movement you have, move with pride.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Driver’s eye: The ‘incredible’ Max Verstappen technique that shook up the Nürburgring