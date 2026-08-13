Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton receiving an apology five years after branding UFC star Jon Jones “a coward” as Jenson Button makes a new claim about Michael Schumacher’s stint at Ferrari.

With all the fallout from Graeme Lowdon’s Cadillac exit, here’s today’s roundup…

Graeme Lowdon’s final Cadillac interview

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Graeme Lowdon’s final interview as Cadillac team principal has been published following the news of his departure from the team on Wednesday.

Lowdon parted ways with Cadillac this week at the halfway stage of the team’s first season in F1.

PlanetF1.com was among the select media to interview Lowdon at last month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, which proved to be his final race in charge.

Read more: Revealed: Graeme Lowdon’s final interview before surprise Cadillac F1 exit

Cadillac confirms Graeme Lowdon exit not a ‘mutual decision’

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss has confirmed that Graeme Lowdon’s departure was not “a mutual decision.”

And he says the process of changing team principal “started a few months ago” following Marcin Budkowski’s appointment to the role.

Cadillac, the first brand-new team to arrive in F1 since fellow US outfit Haas in 2016, remains without a point this season.

Read more: Why was Graeme Lowdon removed by Cadillac? Dan Towriss explains shock change

Cadillac ‘confident’ Sergio Perez will stay despite Williams links

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss is confident that Sergio Perez will remain with the team for the F1 2027 season amid suggestions that the Mexican driver could join Williams.

Perez has emerged as a potential option for Williams for next season amid Carlos Sainz’s uncertain future with the team.

Perez has restored his reputation after returning to F1 with Cadillac at the start of 2026.

Read more: Cadillac confirms Sergio Perez stance after Williams exit rumours

Jenson Button: Why Michael Schumacher wanted Rubens Barrichello at Ferrari

Rubens Barrichello’s deep understanding of engineering was behind Michael Schumacher’s desire to have the Brazilian as his teammate at Ferrari.

That is the claim of 2009 world champion Jenson Button, who says Barrichello was “by far” his best teammate in terms of knowing how to develop a car.

Button partnered Barrichello at Honda/Brawn for four years between 2006 and 2009.

Read more: Button learned why Michael Schumacher wanted Barrichello as Ferrari teammate

Lewis Hamilton receives apology from ‘coward’ UFC star

UFC star Jon Jones has apologised to Lewis Hamilton five years after the F1 legend branded him a “coward” for shooting a pig.

Hamilton wrote a “long message” to express his disgust at Jones after a clip surfaced in 2021.

Jones commented that Hamilton, a long-term animal rights campaigner, was “very disappointed in me.”

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Read more: ‘Disappointed’ Lewis Hamilton receives apology after blocking ‘coward’