Liam Lawson has a “new lease on life”, and it could not have come at a more opportune time as talks about his Red Bull future are poised to begin.

Lawson is contracted to Red Bull, which is understood to mean he could race for either Red Bull Racing or Racing Bulls, but that contract ends after this season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson’s ‘new lease on life’ ahead of F1 future talks

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Lawson spent three years as a reserve for Red Bull and its junior team, and made substitute appearances in 2023 before being handed a late-season audition in 2024.

His results during that Racing Bulls proved strong enough for Red Bull to promote him directly to the senior team. That lasted all of two Grands Prix weekends before Lawson, deemed to be mentally struggling, returned to Racing Bulls.

The New Zealander set about rebuilding his confidence, and his reputation.

Although he finished behind Isack Hadjar last season, scoring 38 points to the Frenchman’s 51 after Hadjar boosted his tally with a third place at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lawson is ahead of his new teammate Arvid Lindblad in this season’s standings.

Lindblad, who was billed by former Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko as the “next” Red Bull champion, has 23 points to Lawson’s 43.

Former IndyCar winner James Hinchcliffe says Lawson’s return to form could not have come at a better time as Red Bull could yet have an open seat for next season.

“By this point last year Liam Lawson was only just finding his footing again after his Red Bull to Racing Bulls seat swap, and even then was finding it tough to match highly-rated rookie teammate Isack Hadjar,” Hinchcliffe told the F1 website.

“Given that comparison, some were thinking that maybe his place in F1 altogether was at risk for 2026.

“But a new year, a new car and a new teammate have given Lawson a new lease on life and a big boost in his career.

“Once again teamed with a highly rated rookie (and Arvid Lindblad does deserve an honourable mention in this piece for the year he is having), Lawson has stepped up and helped lead the team past Alpine and into fifth in the teams’ championship battle.

“The qualifying sessions and races are often close with him and Lindblad, but more often than not the Kiwi comes out on top, with 20 more points on the board so far.

“Sitting ninth in the championship and 25 points back from the man who replaced him at Red Bull is a campaign that he can proud of.

“And there are no signs he is letting up any time soon.”

That could see him find an unlikely return to the senior Red Bull team for F1 2027.

Multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen has been speaking with McLaren, although he is now expected to remain with his “second family” at Red Bull for F1 2027. However, the Dutchman is yet to announce his intentions.

Lawson and Lindblad are therefore waiting in the wings should Verstappen decide to leave.

Liam Lawson v Arvid Lindblad: Racing Bulls F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane says both drivers will be ready if, or when, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies calls on them.

“That’s the goal of both our guys, for sure, and the goal of mine and our team is to develop drivers for that team,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“I think going into specifics is far more a question for Laurent, but I think we need to put them both in a position where they’re ready to do that.

“If and when Laurent needs another driver, he’s got one or two to choose from.”

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