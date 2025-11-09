Nearing the end of a season in which every one of the six rookies has experienced the highs and lows of the sport, applauded for their successes and criticised for the mistakes, Lewis Hamilton has condemned “older drivers” who stick the boot in during their troubles.

Three newcomers, Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto, joined the Formula 1 grid this season, lining up alongside Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson, who were contesting their first full seasons, and later joined by Franco Colapinto.

Lewis Hamilton has a go at ‘older drivers who didn’t achieve much’

Every one of them has had a mixed season with big highs, notably Antonelli and Hadjar’s maiden podiums, but also crushing lows.

Not only was Lawson demoted from Red Bull to Racing Bulls, but Bearman was labelled “mad” for his red flag pit lane crash in Silverstone and until Friday, Colapinto was facing rumours that he would be dropped before the end of the season.

Hadjar too faced the media spotlight when he crashed on the formation lap at the Australian Grand Prix, Antonelli had a wretched mid-season run and Bortoleto was slow to make his way into the points.

In the brutal world of Formula 1 where only 20 drivers get to play on motor racing’s biggest stage, it’s a spotlight that often highlights the flaws more brightly than the successes.

But it doesn’t just come from the media and social media fans. It also comes from drivers, past and present.

Hamilton is determined not to become one of those.

Speaking about this year’s rookie class when he spoke with the media in Brazil, the seven-time World Champion called out “older drivers” who often “didn’t achieve much” for criticising the newcomers instead of building them up.

More on Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1

👉 Ranked: Lewis Hamilton’s 10 best F1 victories over his staggering career (so far)

👉 F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

“It’s great to see young talent coming through,” Hamilton told the media in Brazil. “You know, I remember getting here in 2007 and being one of them.

“It’s an amazing experience, but before you get here you have all these preconceived ideas of what it would be like and most often, it kind of doesn’t equal to what you amounted it to be.

“Maybe the driving does, but then there’s all the other things that are around, and the pressure is hugely high, and these youngsters are getting bombarded with questions and obviously the social media. But I think they’ve all been handling it really, really well.

“I’ve really always wanted to be a driver that’s… even when I leave here, I will always be someone that’s supporting the young, the youth.

“You know, you hear so many of these negative things coming from these older guys, these older drivers that more often than not, didn’t achieve much as it is.

“And I think I just love to see these guys that, just keeping their heads down, doing it with a smile and doing what they love and succeeding. So I’m as excited to see the progression of their careers.”

It’s not the first time Hamilton has had a go at “old” F1 personalities who criticise today’s crop of talent.

Earlier this season, Hamilton was criticised for his move to Ferrari as he struggled to adapt to life as a Scuderia driver.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan claimed it was “absolutely suicidal” for Ferrari to drop Carlos Sainz in favour of Hamilton while Bernie Ecclestone said the Briton would have “a lot of enemies” at Ferrari due to Charles Leclerc’s standing with the team.

Hamilton brushed that off in an interview with Time Magazine.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” he said.

“I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing. How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton speaks out on Felipe Massa case as verdict awaits