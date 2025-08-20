Strap yourself in, as it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest Formula 1 headlines at rapid speed.

The ideal next Ferrari driver signing has been proposed by Bernie Ecclestone. Meanwhile, Ferrari feels Lewis Hamilton has been lacking the rub of the green in recent times. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Could Gabriel Bortoleto be Ferrari’s Plan B?

While Lewis Hamilton is signed to a multi-year deal at Ferrari, the challenges which he has faced so far in F1 2025 mean retirement rumours are never far away.

Should Ferrari require a new driver, Gabriel Bortoleto has been put forward by Bernie Ecclestone as the driver for the job. The Brazilian is enjoying a very impressive rookie season with Sauber. He achieved a career-best result of P6 in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton has been ‘unlucky’ more than once

Hamilton has scored zero podiums to team-mate Charles Leclerc’s five this season, and is 42 points worse off than the Monegasque racer.

Yet, bad luck has played a role in Hamilton’s concerning situation, believes team boss Fred Vasseur. He pointed to Hungary, where a tiny margin led to a result that looked “silly”, Leclerc claiming pole while Hamilton was out in Q2.

Valtteri Bottas closing in on Cadillac F1 2026 drive

Valtteri Bottas is understood to have reached an agreement with Cadillac for F1 2026, as the American outfit prepares to make its debut.

Bottas has served as Mercedes reserve driver since losing his Sauber seat at the end of 2024.

Herbert scans McLaren ‘implosion’ threat with Verstappen ‘causing trouble’

The F1 2025 title scene has become a McLaren-exclusive affair, but Johnny Herbert still expects Max Verstappen to be in the thick of the frontrunning action for the rest of the season.

Ruling an “implosion” between the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris unlikely, Herbert believes Verstappen could prove an influential factor.

Toto Wolff responds to ‘horrible’ Nico Rosberg claim

According to Nico Rosberg, Toto Wolff is “horrible” to negotiate with, due to his disappearing acts. Rosberg believes this is something which George Russell could be experiencing as he waits for a new deal.

However, Wolff believes he is always “fair”.

