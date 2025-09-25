Lewis Hamilton is asking fans to keep his trusty companion Roscoe in their “thoughts and prayers” in a concerning social media post.

The update showed Roscoe, Hamilton’s beloved English bulldog, looking under the weather, as Hamilton admitted that it had been a “scary few hours”.

Lewis Hamilton asks for ‘thoughts and prayers’ with Roscoe

Hamilton adopted Roscoe back in 2013, and since then, the charismatic canine has become a popular member of the F1 paddock, often travelling by Hamilton’s side around the F1 calendar.

However, Roscoe – now at the age of 12 – has faced some health challenges in recent times, with Hamilton issuing a new, concerning update.

Via his Instagram story, Hamilton posted a picture of an unwell-looking Roscoe laid down.

It was accompanied by the caption: “It’s been a scary few hours. Everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.”

It is not the first time recently that Hamilton has spoken with concern about Roscoe’s health.

Speaking ahead of May’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton confessed that he is on tenterhooks any time Roscoe’s carer, when he’s not at the race with Hamilton, gets in touch.

Asked for a health update on Roscoe ahead of that race weekend, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “He’s doing quite well now.

“He’s 12-and-a-half years old, so he’s an old boy. He had pneumonia, but he’s fine now fortunately.

“But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady that’s looking after him my heart stops for a second because I’m like: ‘What’s next?’

“I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone, and particularly to Monza, this year. Get him a red cape.

“It’s unusual for a bulldog to be as old as he is. I was with him before Miami and he still wants to play. Still got that kind of youthful spirit.

“He does like to sleep a lot.”

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

👉 Explained: Who is Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer Riccardo Adami?

Roscoe was by Hamilton’s side throughout his record-breaking run with Mercedes. Hamilton won six World titles with the Silver Arrows, and set records such as most wins, poles and podiums in F1 history.

Hamilton embarked on a fresh chapter in his legendary F1 career by joining Ferrari in 2025.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Read next: Felipe Massa issues update ahead of huge $82m lawsuit over Hamilton defeat