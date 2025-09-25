According to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, talks with Max Verstappen over the summer were of a “personal”, more so than a “sporting” nature.

Wolff made that claim after Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermuelen, in a rare interview with De Telegraaf, reflected on Verstappen remaining with Red Bull for F1 2026 as the “right decision”. But, Vermuelen also teased that next year will be “very important” in determining where the Dutchman’s future on the F1 grid lies.

Toto Wolff plays down ‘sporting’ element of Max Verstappen talks

Ahead of the summer break, George Russell sparked fresh life into the Verstappen to Mercedes rumour mill. Russell is yet to sign a new contract with Mercedes beyond 2025, and had suggested that talks between Mercedes and the four-time world champion were influencing his situation.

On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen, for the first time, categorically stated his F1 2026 commitment to Red Bull. A performance clause in his Red Bull contract, it was understood, would have given him an exit route had he been fourth or lower in the Drivers’ Championship at the summer break.

Verstappen arrived in Hungary – the final round before the summer break – destined to enter it no lower than third.

Asked if he is glad that the talk over his client’s future has been hushed for now, Vermuelen said: “Well, it’s behind us now, but it’s always been an ongoing process. In this world, everyone talks to each other. Whether things are going badly or well.

“Before the summer break, it became clear that we are committed to Red Bull for 2026. I think it’s the right decision.

“Even if Max had been able to trigger his performance clause, it would have been questionable whether he would have done so.”

How the 2026 Formula 1 season is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

2026 marks a significant year for Formula 1. Heavily revised chassis and power unit regulations are on the way, sparking the potential for major change in the pecking order.

The cars are due to become slightly smaller and 30 kilograms lighter, under the FIA’s ‘nimble car’ blueprint. The Drag Reduction System [DRS] will bow out, with active aerodynamics embraced on the front and rear wings. The Pirelli tyres will become 25 and 30 millimetres narrower at the front and rear respectively.

Simultaneously, it is all-change on the engine side. The new creations will feature a significantly increased electrical power output, while the internal combustion engine will run on fully sustainable biofuels. Energy management is expected to become increasingly crucial in the new formula.

The challenge for Red Bull is especially intriguing, as its own F1 engine will make its debut in 2026, developed in partnership with Ford.

As such Vermeulen, teases about Verstappen: “I think 2026 will be a very important year, which will determine where his future lies in Formula 1.”

Mercedes could therefore re-ignite their interest. The Mercedes engine is the hot pick to start F1 2026 strong. No firm evidence exists to support this theory, but Mercedes did embark on a record run of eight Constructors’ Championships wins when the engine rules last changed in 2014.

In light of Vermuelen’s comments, Wolff was quizzed on his interactions with Verstappen.

“We didn’t discuss big sporting methods too much in the summer,” Wolff insisted.

“It was more on a, let’s say, personal level.”

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, though his exit clause could become a major factor once more in 2026.

Read next: McLaren boss repeats ‘capital letters’ stance on Max Verstappen title chances