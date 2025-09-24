Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning F1 World Champion, will return to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend in the next step of his burgeoning endurance racing career.

Verstappen made his endurance debut earlier this month when he competed behind the wheel of a detuned Porsche GT4 Cayman in the CUP3 class at the Nurburgring, less than a week after winning F1’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Max Verstappen to return to Nurburgring after Azerbaijan GP victory

The Dutchman impressed away from F1 duties, lapping a massive 25 seconds faster than the next identical CUP3(G) car at the German venue.

Verstappen and teammate Chris Lulham ultimately finished seventh in the four-hour NLS7 race, with the Red Bull F1 driver successfully obtaining a Permit A licence.

Fresh from claiming a second successive victory at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it has been confirmed that Verstappen will make his latest appearance at the Nurburgring this weekend.

Verstappen and Lulham will again team up to race a Ferrari 296 GT3 car with the Emil Frey Racing team.

The pair have been included on the entry list for the Nurburgring Long-Term Series race, a four-hour endurance test, which will commence at 1200 local time on Saturday September 27.

Verstappen and Lulham will be competing for overall victory in the Pro class.

The event will see Verstappen race the car with which he set an unofficial lap record at the Nordschleife in May, when he competed under the pseudonym Franz Hermann.

Speaking ahead of his victory in Baku last weekend, Verstappen opened up about the thrill of racing at the Nordschleife, reiterating his desire to compete in the legendary Nurburgring 24-hour race.

He said: “At the end of the day, I think any kind of lap that you drive around there, in any kind of car, is always fun.

“When you try to push it a bit, you see a lot of what is happening around you.

“The atmosphere is really good. A lot of passionate endurance fans are always there anyway.

“It’s kind of my hobby as well, racing in other kinds of motorsport than just F1, and, of course, my dream is eventually to do the 24-hour race.”

