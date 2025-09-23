Ex-Red Bull boss weighs in with ‘masterclass’ Max Verstappen verdict

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has hailed Max Verstappen as “extraordinary” following his impressive performance at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Wheatley, who is a former member of the Red Bull Racing team, was particularly impressed by the reigning champion’s performance in a red-flag studded qualifying session that saw countless skilled drivers end their day in the wall.

Wheatley: Max Verstappen Baku performance a “masterclass”

Following his two victories near the start of the F1 2025 season, Max Verstappen’s time at the top of the charts seemed to have firmly given way McLaren dominance, but an upgraded floor at the Italian Grand Prix has turned the tides.

At Monza, Verstappen led the McLaren duo home with a significant gap, and at Baku, he was one of the few drivers who kept his machinery out of the wall on his way to an impressive pole-to-checkers victory.

With championship leader Oscar Piastri failing to score a single point after crashing on the first lap, Verstappen’s deficit to a fifth world championship has shrunk to 69 points.

Yes, that’s a major gap to bridge, but few in the field are willing to discount the driver.

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has had plenty of time to observe Verstappen’s evolution as a driver.

Wheatley’s career in motorsport kicked off in the early 1990s when he first started working as a junior mechanic for Benetton. After the fledgling Red Bull Racing team joined the F1 field in 2005, Wheatley inked a contract in 2006 that saw him move up to team manager and, later, sporting director.

That means Wheatley was present for Verstappen’s arrival on the F1 scene, as well as for his promotion to RBR in 2016 that was immediately rewarded with a victory in Spain. And even after moving to Sauber in 2024, Wheatley remains impressed with the reigning world champion.

“What’s the phrase; the cream rises to the top?” Wheatley told media following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I mean, I watched his onboard for his qualifying yesterday. He never looked like he was going to hit a wall. He’s just extraordinary; he knows how to get the most out of that car.

“Maybe it’s two circuits that really suit his car. I’ve been constantly enjoying watching him racing for the last, I don’t know, since 2014 or something, and this weekend’s another example of that. It was a masterclass.”

A masterclass that has many wondering if Verstappen will have a shot at challenging the McLaren duo for another world championship come the end of the season — though with seven grands prix remaining in the 2025 season, anything can happen.

