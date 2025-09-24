Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes more details behind Felipe Massa’s legal challenge against his 2008 title defeat to Lewis Hamilton.

With untelevised team radio footage revealing Charles Leclerc’s frustration with Hamilton’s botched team orders swap at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, here’s today’s roundup…

Felipe Massa seeking $82million in damages with F1 2008 legal challenge – report

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has vowed to pursue his $82million legal claim over his F1 2008 title defeat to Lewis Hamilton “to the very end” in order to “achieve a just and fair outcome.”

It comes ahead of the start of the long-awaited hearing at the High Court in London next month.

Massa is reportedly seeking seeking up to $82 million (£60m/€68.7m) in damages.

Untelevised Charles Leclerc team radio emerges after botched Lewis Hamilton swap

Untelevised team radio footage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has revealed the moment Charles Leclerc branded Lewis Hamilton’s botched team order swap as “stupid” and “not fair.”

And the Monegasque could not resist quipping – apparently sarcastically – that Hamilton “can enjoy that P8” after crossing the finish line in Baku.

Leclerc and Hamilton swapped positions in the closing laps in Azerbaijan, with the latter failing to slow down sufficiently to give the place back to his teammate on the approach to the finish line.

Did a change of approach trigger Oscar Piastri’s Azerbaijan GP meltdown?

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Oscar Piastri’s disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend may have been triggered by a change of approach.

Piastri has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to win the F1 2025 title since McLaren teammate Lando Norris retired at the recent Dutch Grand Prix.

The Australian suffered his first retirement since the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Baku, with his points lead over Norris reduced to 25 points with seven rounds remaining.

Max Verstappen heading back to the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning F1 World Champion, will return to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend for the next step of his burgeoning endurance racing career.

Verstappen and teammate Chris Lulham have been included on the entry list for a four-hour race at the Nurburgring this weekend.

The pair will race a Ferrari 296 GT3 car with the Emil Frey Racing team.

Laura Villars reveals more details of FIA presidential bid

FIA presidential candidate Laura Villars has provided member clubs with details of her platform should she be elected to the office in December.

Villars announced her candidacy last week as she became the third candidate for the job alongside incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem and veteran motorsport administrator Tim Mayer.

