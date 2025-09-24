Franco Colapinto has not been given a timeline for a decision regarding his Alpine future yet, but believes he has “much more to find” from the car.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore recently revealed that Colapinto is one of two candidates to partner Pierre Gasly next season, along with reserve driver Paul Aron.

While Colapinto is the only driver active on the grid to not have scored a point this season, Alpine’s competitiveness has fallen away as the year has progressed, with all 20 of Gasly’s points having been scored in the first half of the campaign.

In the current in-house battle at Alpine, Colapinto has stood up reasonably well against Gasly in the head-to-head records, trailing the Frenchman 7-4 in both qualifying and race conditions, but he has yet to register points this season.

Several crashes have raised questions about the Argentine’s future with the team, too, having made the move over from Williams at the end of last year.

Alpine is taking its time to assess both Colapinto and Aron, however, with the team’s reserve driver having exclusively told PlanetF1.com in July that his “simple goal” is to make it to the Formula 1 grid.

Colapinto, though, is setting about taking the rest of the 2025 season as it comes, and wanting to be ready for when the A525 is competitive enough to fight in the top 10 again.

When asked if he knows about a timeline regarding his future with Alpine, Colapinto replied on the Beyond the Grid podcast: “No, I don’t know, and I’m not really focused too much on that.

“I think I want to keep building on this year. There is more to learn, and I have much more to find, but I’m feeling better in the car, in the team, and I’m feeling that we are doing a good job together.

“Of course, it’s no secret that the car is not where we want to be, and it’s not good enough at the moment to win the points, but it will come the time that it is, and I want to be ready for that.

“So that’s, to me, the main focus at the moment: Go race by race and moment by moment, and let’s see where we end up. But just, yeah, happy to be here, and let’s see how we continue this chapter.”

