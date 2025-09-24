Mark Webber made it clear that Oscar Piastri is “only human” after a nightmare weekend for the Drivers’ Championship leader at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

That was Webber’s stance, according to fellow former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos, who said he had been in contact with Webber via text message. Webber is the long-time manager of Piastri.

Mark Webber on Oscar Piastri: ‘Only human’

Piastri has developed a cool, calm and collected persona as a racing driver. The young Australian is usually completely unflappable. Yet, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a series of uncharacteristic errors punished the Drivers’ Championship leader.

Piastri was the trigger for one of six red flags during qualifying, a new record. Slamming into the barriers during Q3, Piastri was left with major work to do from ninth on the grid. Fortunately, teammate and title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise and started seventh.

However, Piastri’s recovery mission soon fell apart. A false start saw the Melbourne native move before lights out, stop, and go into anti-stall. By the time he got away, he had dropped to last.

Piastri quickly recovered a few positions, but took too much speed into Turn 5 and slammed nose first into the barriers, ending his race weekend on a further sour note.

It was a series of errors very atypical for Piastri in what is already an impressive racing career. Therefore, Doornbos, speaking via Ziggo Sport, said he had reached out to Piastri’s manager Webber via text.

Doornbos drove for Red Bull in 2006, while Webber was a Red Bull racer from 2017-13, winning nine grands prix.

“I was texting with his manager, Mark Webber,” Doornbos revealed. “He said that Oscar is only human.”

On what was a nightmare weekend for McLaren, reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen pounced.

With back-to-back victories, Verstappen has reduced his deficit to Piastri to 69 points, giving himself an outside shot at a fifth straight crown with seven rounds to go.

“Let’s not forget that he doesn’t have a lot of experience compared to, say, Max Verstappen,” Doornbos pointed out in Piastri’s defence.

Naturally, the scrutiny on Piastri will increase after Baku, as he continues to navigate his first experience of a Formula 1 World Championship battle, still 25 points ahead of Norris.

It is a positive sign that Piastri is already in the mindset of looking ahead to Singapore.

Asked if he believes Verstappen is now in the title hunt once more, Piastri replied: “I’m not going to rule him out, but I’m honestly not too concerned with that.

“I’m just trying to bounce back from this weekend and put in the best performances that I can.

“I know that if I get back to where I know I can be, then I’ll be more than okay, so that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

