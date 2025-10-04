Lewis Hamilton could be hit with a grid penalty for the Singapore GP after he appeared to accelerate under red flag conditions during FP3.

As he did during FP2, Racing Bull’s Liam Lawson brought out the red flag in FP3 when he crashed into the wall and as Hamilton passed the stricken vehicle, he appears to have breached the FIA’s sporting regulations.

Lewis Hamilton at risk of Singapore GP penalty

With Lawson’s car yet to be recovered by marshals, the other drivers had to move slowly past it and while Hamilton did that, he then put his foot down after passing the incident.

FIA regulations state that when a red flag is waved ‘all cars must immediately reduce speed and proceed slowly back to the pit lane’ and must stay above the ‘minimum time’ set by the FIA.

Hamilton’s breach was initially noted by race control but the stewards felt there was sufficient grounds to launch a full investigation, which will take place after the conclusion of FP3.

The Ferrari driver and a team representative have been summoned to the stewards at 7pm local time (12pm BST, 7am EST).

Despite it being only a free practice session, stewards tend to take a dim view of any red flag breach and earlier this year, Ollie Bearman was handed a 10-place grid penalty at Silverstone for a red flag infringement.

In 2022, Pierre Gasly was given a drive-through penalty for his infringement at the Japanese Grand Prix.

More to come