Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was the target of a cheeky quip by McLaren driver and F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri during FP1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri was left frustrated after encountering a slow-moving Hamilton on the approach to Turn 1 in the closing stages of first practice on Friday.

The incident forced Piastri, looking to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Azerbaijan last time out, to abandon a lap on soft tyres.

The Ferrari driver was positioned on the outside at Turn 1 and checked his mirrors as Piastri approached before moving off the circuit, kicking up dust in the process.

Piastri could not resist a dig at Hamilton’s Ferrari squad over team radio after abandoning his lap, commenting: “Ferrari will invent mirrors one day, I hope.”

Piastri found himself criticised by a fellow driver a short time later with Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto expressing his frustration at the McLaren man as he followed him through the middle sector.

Bortoleto was heard saying: “What the f**k is he doing?”

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 world champion and Hamilton’s former McLaren teammate, saw both sides of the debate, arguing that Hamilton did not follow the standard procedure of pulling to the inside of the circuit after completing a quick lap.

However, he maintained that Piastri “still had a clear run” into Turn 1 even with Hamilton positioned close to the racing line.

Asked if Hamilton should have seen Piastri coming sooner, Button said during Sky F1’s commentary of the session: “Yes.

“He was on a slow lap so the thing to do, it seems, is move to the inside and slow down as soon as they cross that finish line. It’s only been the last couple of years [that procedure has been in place].

“I still feel like he moved out of the way.

“It’s not nice having a car on the outside, obviously, because if you lock up, you end up in them. But he still had a clear run.”

Hamilton ended the session in fourth place, 0.364 seconds shy of FP1 pacesetter Fernando Alonso.

Piastri, meanwhile, was classified one spot behind in fifth, 0.001s slower than the Ferrari driver and more than 0.2s ahead of McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris.

The Australian arrives in Singapore having suffered his first retirement of the F1 2025 season at last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

He currently holds a 25-point lead over Norris with seven races remaining.

