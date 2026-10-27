Liam Lawson earns ‘perfect’ verdict as Racing Bulls F1 2027 decision looms

Liam Lawson may still be waiting to learn his fate at Racing Bulls, but there was a sign that things could be moving in his direction, with team principal Alan Permane applauding his “perfect weekend” at the United States Grand Prix.

Lawson finished the Grand Prix as the best of the rest, behind the drivers from Formula 1’s top four teams, extending his advantage over Pierre Gasly in ninth place in the Drivers’ Championship to 35 points.

Liam Lawson earns praise as Racing Bulls wait continues

Racing Bulls is the only team yet to confirm either of its drivers for the F1 2027 season.

While the team could stick with incumbents Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, one of them could make way for Red Bull junior Tsolov, who is the “next in line” for a Formula 1 promotion according to Permane.

According to F1’s rumour mill, it’s Lawson who is the most likely of the current teammates to be dropped if Red Bull does promote Tsolov.

That’s despite the New Zealander leading Racing Bulls’ charge to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Lawson has scored 63 of his 77 points for this season with Racing Bulls, compared to his teammate Lindblad’s 38. He added to his tally at the United States Grand Prix, where he extended his run of top-ten results to three on the trot.

His team principal Permane was happy with Lawson’s performance in Austin and joked that Lawson should perform another concert in Mexico if it produced a similar result.

“You want to do a gig on Thursday in Mexico [the next race] as well?” Permane quipped over the radio.

“Yeah, I felt so relaxed all weekend, honestly,” Lawson chuckled.

“Well done, amazing,” Permane said. “Perfect, perfect weekend.”

Lawson replied: “Thank you.”

Lawson’s race engineer Alexandre Iliopoulos also applauded the 24-year-old’s performance.

“Mission accomplished, P9,” he said. “It was a bit of a boring one, but we like boring ones.

Lawson replied: “But what a fast race car man! *****! From the start a little bit of understeer but good from there.”

Liam Lawson v Arvid Lindblad: Racing Bulls F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Despite his “perfect” performance, Lawson’s wait to learn his fate continues.

He was asked by F1 TV presenter Jolyon Palmer if he had any idea about the team’s deadline.

“I’ve no idea, man,” Lawson replied.

“Honestly at the moment, it’s to a point where I’m not even really thinking about it. I’m just pressing on and enjoying the races, honestly.”

Read next: Bottas responds to Cadillac F1 seat rumours as Budkowski hints at change