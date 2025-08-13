Logan Sargeant’s next career steps have been revealed, a year on from his being dropped from the Williams F1 driver line-up.

The American driver has taken up with a new management company as he bids to continue his motorsport career, a year on from Williams choosing to replace him in its driver line-up.

Logan Sargeant focusing on sportscar future

24-year-old Florida-born Logan Sargeant is set to resume his racing career, having spent some time on the sidelines after losing his drive with Williams midway through the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, Oliver Gavin Management confirmed Sargeant has joined a stable of drivers under the company’s roster. Gavin is a multiple Le Mans class winner, as well as the winner of several American Le Mans Series titles, as well as being, briefly, F1’s Safety Car driver in the late 1990s.

“New signing!” read a post on OGMM’s social media channel.

“We are delighted to welcome Logan Sargeant to the OGMM team!

“With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24 years old, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sportscars.

“Logan has already experienced endurance racing after successfully taking part in both the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup in 2021, scoring a pole position on his LMP2 debut.

“Welcome to the team, Logan.”

The exact details of Sargeant’s racing comeback are yet to be clarified, as the American driver also posted the management company’s announcement on his own social media. He joins Colin Braun, Ben Tuck, Trent Hindman, and Matt Bell – all successful GT and sportscar racers – on the company’s roster.

Sargeant was a product of the Williams Driver Academy, first driving an F1 car at the conclusion of the 2021 season in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, and he became the first American driver to take part in a Grand Prix weekend since Alexander Rossi in 2015 when he took part in FP1 at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

On the crest of a wave of hype as an American driver, Sargeant was signed to replace Nicholas Latifi for the 2023 season, in which he scored one point courtesy of 10th place at his home race.

However, Sargeant struggled for pace and consistency in his rookie year relative to experienced teammate Alex Albon, with the British-Thai racer securing 27 points.

Sargeant was thus under intense pressure for his second season, in 2024. With the car proving less competitive as even Albon failed to regularly trouble the points-scorers throughout the first half of the year, some costly crashes meant Sargeant came under increasing scrutiny and, following a particularly big unforced crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, Williams opted to swap him out for Franco Colapinto.

A move into sportscars was always a likely path for Sargeant, having raced a Ferrari GT3 in the Le Mans Cup in 2021 as well as taking part in two rounds of the European Le Mans Series the same year.

Following his F1 withdrawal, Sargeant entered ELMS with the Genesis-backed IDEC Sport team but in February this year, the team confirmed the American driver was, “stepping away from the sport to pursue further interests” and would be replaced.

Further details behind his decision were not made at the time, with Sargeant choosing against commenting on his departure.

With Cadillac entering Formula 1 next year, there remained a small chance for a Sargeant F1 comeback if driver nationality was of utmost importance for team boss Graeme Lowdon.

However, earlier this year, Lowdon confirmed nationality wouldn’t be the be-all and end-all when it came to driver selection, although it’s thought Sargeant was never a serious consideration for the American squad.

“Formula 1 is not a playground,” Lowdon said. “This is the pinnacle of world motorsport, so you know for sure we need to select drivers on merit.

“Now, luckily for us, there are a lot of good drivers out there. You know, unfortunately, we’ve not been able to be in the driver market until the entry is confirmed. So it’s a little bit too early to go too much into any detail, because it’s only now that you know that we’re able to have meaningful conversations.

“The obvious question is whether we’ll have American drivers. And personally, I see no reason why an American driver can’t be selected on merit as well, you know.

“It’s certainly something that I think that the fans would like to see, and I see no reason why that can’t happen. But the overriding objective, is merit. We’ve got a job to do here.”

Sargeant is not the only high-profile F1 driver to make management changes in recent months, with Sergio Perez also revealing recently that he has signed up with a new management company, which has backed him through his pursuit of an F1 racing comeback – a comeback which is expected to be revealed at Cadillac in the coming weeks.

Having initially missed out on a Red Bull Racing promotion for F1 2025, Yuki Tsunoda also confirmed earlier this year that a new management company is looking after his best interests.

