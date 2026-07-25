Malaysia is expected to return as an addition to the F1 2026 championship, with the country’s prime minister revealing he will make an announcement later this weekend.

Formula 1’s 24-race calendar was reduced to 22 earlier this season when the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Malaysia expected to make F1 return as 2026 replacement

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While several alternatives were considered when it became apparent that Formula 1 would not visit the Middle East during the early phase of the season, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions would be made in April.

The conversation, though, has continued in the months since with Malaysia’s Sepang circuit emerging as a possible addition to the calendar.

The F1 calendar

The remaining races on the F1 2026 calendar

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Formula 1 bosses have reportedly been in talks with the Sepang Circuit organisers to finalise a deal with Malaysia ideally positioned due to its proximity to Singapore.

October 4 has been touted as the date for the Grand Prix, slotting in between Azerbaijan and Singapore in a triple-header. The race could be announced as soon as Sunday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim all but hinted at this as he told local media: “With regards to F1, we will make an announcement on Sunday.”

Formula 1 last raced at the Sepang circuit in 2017 before the race was dropped from the calendar due to rising costs and low ticket sales

The calendar, though, may not increase to 23 races as there are doubts about Qatar and Abu Dhabi as the conflict has once again escalated.

Although both races are still confirmed, Portimao and Imola have been floated as possible replacements if required.

Both Portimão and Imola featured on the Covid-hit calendars in 2020 and 2021, when they were replacements due to upheaval in the calendar.

Portimão has already been confirmed as a venue for the 2027 and 2028 seasons as the Portuguese Grand Prix returns. Imola, though, is not in the frame to rejoin the calendar.

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