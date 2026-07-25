F1 stewards reportedly acknowledged that a mistake had been made at Spa, and that a repeat of Charles Leclerc’s clash with Oscar Piastri would likely trigger a penalty.

Leclerc and Piastri were battling for position on Lap 8 of the 44-lap Belgian Grand Prix when the McLaren driver attempted to pass around the outside of Les Combes.

Charles Leclerc’s Spa clash with Oscar Piastri prompts steward rethink

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Leclerc defended his position, and the two cars made contact. The Ferrari driver was able to continue without issue, but Piastri’s MCL40 suffered floor damage that hampered his pace.

“He didn’t leave enough space, that could’ve been a massive crash,” Piastri complained over the team radio.

Race Control noted the incident but ruled that no further action was necessary.

The stewards’ verdict read: “Car 81 had some overlap on Car 16, but the front axle of Car 81 was not ahead of the front axle of Car 16 and there was no possibility of Car 81 completing an overtake from that position.

“In the Stewards’ determination, Car 16 did not deliberately crowd Car 81 off the edge of the track. Car 16 followed the racing line before the entry to Turn 5 by moving slightly to the left to open up for Turn 5, and side-to-side contact occurred between the two cars.

“In the circumstances, the Stewards determined to take no further action.”

The incident was one of the key topics in a meeting between the drivers and the FIA stewards held at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday night.

The stewards reportedly agreed that in the future, a similar incident would likely trigger a penalty.

Sky Sports’ David Croft said: “The Charles Leclerc incident at Turn 5, the stewards actually admitted on second thoughts that he deserved a penalty.

“I think the consensus was, it needs a re-think for next time.”

His fellow commentator and former F1 driver Anthony Davidson added: “That was 100 percent, 100 percent, a penalty.

“Piastri was in a position he couldn’t back out of. Once you are in that position where you can’t back out of it, and contact is made when the car on the defensive line is supposed to give a car’s width, but they make contact with you, it’s a no-brainer.

“I can’t believe he didn’t get a penalty.”

Prior to Thursday night’s meeting, Leclerc conceded that he was in the wrong.

What was said about Leclerc and Piastri’s clash

Why FIA took no action against Leclerc despite Piastri’s ‘black-and-white flag’ call

Leclerc went ‘a bit too far’ in Oscar Piastri Spa clash

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, the Ferrari driver said he “kind of agrees” with Piastri’s opinion that Leclerc had crossed the line.

“I mean, at the end of the day,” Leclerc continued, “my view in the car is that I try to push the things to the limit. I think with Oscar, it was a bit on the other side.

“So that’s probably not the way I want to race all the time. It’s also risky for me at the end of the day.

“You’re always trying to leave the smallest place available. That was maybe a bit too far.”

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