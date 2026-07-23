Charles Leclerc can see where Oscar Piastri is coming from after the McLaren driver spoke out over their collision at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri had called for Leclerc to receive a black-and-white flag at least, but the FIA stewards took no further action. This decision, as well as the penalty sent Lewis Hamilton’s way, will top the agenda in the FIA’s catch-up talk with drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri unhappy and Charles Leclerc sees why

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Leclerc defended his position when Piastri launched a move around the outside of Les Combes, leading to a collision. Piastri’s McLaren suffered floor damage.

The FIA stewards determined that there was “no possibility” of Piastri completing the overtake, and Leclerc had not “deliberately” crowded him. The stewards therefore took no further action.

Piastri aired his frustrations after the race.

“I’m not saying it needed to be a penalty necessarily, but at least a black and white flag or something like that,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and others at Spa.

“If we think that that’s fine, I mean, it’s one thing having touches like that, but even just the incentive of knowing that you can leave everyone the absolute bare minimum space and get away with it, it’s not the nicest place to be, I don’t think.”

Leclerc was informed of Piastri’s comments ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. He admits that he probably went “a bit too far” in their battle.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that the decision to take no further action against Leclerc will be on the agenda in a meeting between drivers and the FIA in Budapest.

The five-second penalty dished out to Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Hamilton, after his Spa crash with George Russell, will also be discussed.

“I kind of agree with Oscar,” Leclerc told PlanetF1.com and others.

“I mean, at the end of the day, my view in the car is that I try to push the things to the limit. I think with Oscar, it was a bit on the other side.

“So that’s probably not the way I want to race all the time. It’s also risky for me at the end of the day.

“You’re always trying to leave the smallest place available. That was maybe a bit too far.”

More on Oscar Piastri from PlanetF1.com

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Leclerc and Hamilton Spa penalty debates to top agenda in FIA driver catch-up

Leclerc, off the back of his British GP win and Belgium P2, arrives at the Hungaroring fourth in the championship, two positions and 34 points up the road from Piastri.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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