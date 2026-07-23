The Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend is up and running at pace. Aston Martin and Ferrari feature prominently in the latest F1 news headlines.

The world of Formula 1 has been anticipating the B-spec Aston Martin AMR26. The upgraded machine broke cover on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ferrari also turned heads. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Aston Martin AMR26 upgrades emerge

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At last, Aston Martin has welcomed the arrival of its upgraded AMR26 machine, one which it hopes will create a pathway to recovery.

Images by PAP photographer Mateusz Mroz have surfaced from the pit lane in Budapest on Thursday ahead of the new-look AMR26 taking to the track for the first time.

Read more – First look: Aston Martin AMR26 upgrades break cover at Hungarian GP

Extreme Ferrari Macarena wing spotted

A high-downforce version of Ferrari’s Macarena rear wing also emerged ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has introduced this extreme iteration of the rear wing in the hope of gaining a performance boost in Budapest.

Read more – First look: Ferrari debuts extreme Macarena rear wing at Hungarian GP

New Honda engine to debut at Hungaroring

The upgraded Aston Martin chassis is stage one of the plan. Honda is also readying its upgraded engine.

This creation will make its debut at the Hungaroring following the race weekend.

Read more – Upgraded Honda engine set to debut in Hungaroring run

Valtteri Bottas ‘curious’ and ‘scared’ Aston Martin admission

The first target up the road for Aston Martin is Cadillac. These two teams battled through the early rounds of the season, before Cadillac pulled away after a series of upgrades to its MAC-26.

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas heard a “rumour” about the extent of change which the AMR26 has undergone. It leaves him both “curious” and “scared” to learn the outcome.

Read more – Aston Martin AMR26 ‘rumour’ alerts Bottas as upgrades break cover

FIA makes Hungarian Grand Prix decision

The FIA has confirmed the number of straight-mode zones that will be in place at the Hungaroring for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It marks a subtle reduction from the five seen in Belgium.

Read more – FIA makes key decision ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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