The F1 results from the final practice session at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix are in, as the drivers put in their final laps ahead of qualifying.

It’s a warm, sunny day at the Hungaroring, as the teams worked on their cars overnight to make improvements for the rest of the race weekend.

F1 results from FP2 at 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

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After Ferrari dominated proceedings on Friday, all eyes would be on the rest of the field to see how they would react to the Scuderia’s early pace.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both put themselves in the mix as the fastest flying laps came in later in the session, after an early red flag delay due to a brake fire for Sergio Perez at Turn 2, which curtailed the rest of the Cadillac driver’s session.

Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad spent most of the session in the garage, too, with the team unable to get him out for final runs until the final five minutes.

Norris became the first driver to break the 1:18 barrier on a 1:17.939, with Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc all setting up what could be a thrilling three-team fight for pole later on Saturday.

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George Russell was sixth fastest in his Mercedes, with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar in P7 and P8 as Red Bull looked to be the fourth-fastest package in the session.

There was some late damage for Carlos Sainz over at Williams, who reported he “destroyed his plank” at the fast left-hander of Turn 4, affecting the underside of his car.

As for the full session, however, Norris’ practice form showed McLaren appears to be in the fight for pole this weekend.

Third practice (FP3) F1 results – 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.939

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.117

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.129

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.352

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.499

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.602

7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.717

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.004

9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.149

10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.221

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.399

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.784

13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.956

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.116

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.356

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.373

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.454

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.994

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.360

20 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.467

21 Alex Albon Williams +3.574

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac

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