The FIA has confirmed that Williams driver Carlos Sainz will face no further action after an incident with Alpine reserve Paul Aron in Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sainz found himself summoned to the stewards twice after FP1 in Budapest on Friday.

FIA confirms no further action on Carlos Sainz

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, the Spaniard was handed a warning following an incident with Max Verstappen in the early stages of the opening practice session.

Verstappen encountered a slow-moving Sainz on the approach to Turn 12, forcing the Red Bull driver to abandon a lap.

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Despite pointing to an issue with his team radio that left him unaware that Verstappen was approaching, Sainz was warned for driving erratically.

Sainz was involved in a second incident later in the session when he abandoned a push lap after being impeded by Aron – deputising for Franco Colapinto in FP1 – in the second sector.

A frustrated Sainz overtook Aron at Turn 9 before slowing in front of the Alpine and lifting a hand from the steering wheel in frustration.

The stewards launched a second investigation for driving erratically before accepting Sainz’s explanation that he was merely following the racing line.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representative and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“On the approach to Turn 9, the driver was on a low fuel push lap and was affected by the actions of the driver of Car 61.

“He overtook Car 61 and then slowed through [sic], and at the exit of, Turn 9, aborting his lap.

“The driver of Car 61 then overtook Car 55 at turn 10.

“The driver of Car 55 denied that by slowing through and after turn 9, he was driving erratically.

“He said that his lap was compromised before turn 9 and he was merely following the usual racing line through turn 9 and aborted the lap at the exit.

“The Stewards accepted this explanation and determined to take no further action.”

Sainz had a troubled Friday in Hungary, lapping slowest of all in FP1.

The Spaniard’s fastest lap was 4.659 seconds slower than the pace-setting Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Sainz locking up all four wheels at Turn 1 at one stage.

He was also shown a black-and-white flag – the F1 equivalent of a yellow card for unsportsmanlike behaviour – in the closing minutes of the session for impeding.

Sainz improved to 17th in FP2, but trailed teammate Alex Albon by 0.469 seconds.

After an impressive first season with Williams last season, Sainz has been limited to just three points finishes so far in F1 2026.

His last points finish came at the Canadian Grand Prix in late May, when Sainz equalled his best result of the season with ninth place.

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