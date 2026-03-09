Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen making an announcement following the Australian Grand Prix as Aston Martin boss Adrian Newey is spotted inspecting Audi’s F1 2026 car in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen to compete in 2026 Nurburgring 24 hours

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen is to compete in the legendary Nurburgring 24-hour race in 2026, it has been announced.

Verstappen took part in a variety of GT3 races at the Nurburgring last year with a view to taking part in the iconic endurance race.

In an announcement after Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed that he will take part in the race in May.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes new announcement after Australian Grand Prix

Adrian Newey spotted inspecting Audi R26 at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey was spotted by PlanetF1.com examining Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

Newey is renowned for studying the designs of rival teams on the grid at each race.

PlanetF1.com editor Mat Coch caught the Aston Martin boss eyeing the Audi R26 at Albert Park on Sunday.

Read more: Adrian Newey holds Audi R26 inspection at Australian Grand Prix

Report: Bernie Ecclestone, FOM and FIA required to cover Felipe Massa legal fees

Bernie Ecclestone, Formula One Management and the FIA have been ordered to cover £250,000 worth of legal fees as part of Felipe Massa’s 2008 title lawsuit, it has been reported.

It comes after Massa’s case was given the green light to proceed to trial.

Sky Sports reports that the order has come from a high court judge, with the trio having 14 days to pay the costs.

Read more: Felipe Massa awarded £250k Bernie Ecclestone, FIA and FOM legal costs payout – report

McLaren wants closer ties to Mercedes High Performance Powertrains

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admits that his team has work to do in exploiting the Mercedes power unit to the level of the works team.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris finished almost a minute adrift of the race-winning Mercedes W17 of George Russell at the Australian Grand Prix.

Stella says this is the first time McLaren, which won consecutive constructors’ titles in 2024/25, has felt on the “back foot” as a Mercedes engine customer since it reunited with the German manufacturer ahead of the 2021 season.

Read more: McLaren wants closer Mercedes HPP ties as PU information talks continue

Welcome to Formula Net Zero: Conclusions from the Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix heralded a new era for Formula 1 following the major rule changes over the winter.

Despite an exciting battle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc for the lead early on, the new-look F1 was met with a largely lukewarm response.

The writer of PlanetF1.com’s post-race conclusions feature was left distinctly unimpressed by what unfolded at Albert Park.

Read more: Australian GP conclusions: Formula Net Zero, Russell’s main threat, Aston Martin-Honda mistake