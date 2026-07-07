Untelevised team radio from the British Grand Prix has uncovered the extent of Max Verstappen’s frustrations with the Red Bull RB22 at Silverstone.

Verstappen was in line for an unlikely podium at the British Grand Prix when he spun into the gravel at Stowe on Lap 47 of 52.

Max Verstappen team radio from troubled British Grand Prix

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Although the four-time world champion was officially classified in 20th place, it marked the third time in the F1 2026 season that Verstappen has failed to reach the chequered flag following his retirements in China and Monaco.

It emerged after the race that Verstappen’s spin was caused by a reattachment issue with the rear wing, which also led to his accident in qualifying at Red Bull’s home race at Silverstone.

Verstappen cut a frustrated figure ahead of the race at Silverstone after the team did not agree to his request for an engine change, which would have resulted in a pit-lane start, after qualifying.

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And untelevised team radio from Sunday’s race has revealed how Verstappen was plagued by issues throughout the British Grand Prix, with his race engineer GianPiero Lambiase on hand to guide him.

Verstappen was first heard airing concerns over the engine’s deployment on Lap 6. The exchange went as follows:

Verstappen: “Yeah, deployment feels very, very poor.”

Lambiase: “Hadjar does not have overtake this lap. You are quicker everywhere so let’s try to eke away now, mate. But understood.”

A lap later, Verstappen again raised the issue of deployment.

Verstappen: “You can’t tell me this deployment is normal.”

That was followed by a separate message about the car’s handling on Lap 8.

Verstappen: “Too much understeer also high speed.”

On Lap 10, Lambiase confirmed that Verstappen’s power troubles had indeed carried into the race, with the driver reminding Red Bull that it should have followed his advice after qualifying.

Lambiase: “OK, Max, you’re doing a great job. Gap behind 2.2. You still have an issue with straight line so you’re making it up in corners, which is pretty good at the moment. So keep your head down, very good.

Verstappen: “Yeah, we should have just done what I said yesterday. I would have easily got to this place.”

Lambiase: “So the plan to give you a bit more flat at the stop… if in the meantime you can cope with less diff entry, that’s available. Could help.”

Verstappen: “I cannot, mate. The car’s so unbalanced!”

Amid his frustrations with power deployment and understeer in high-speed corners, Verstappen revealed on Lap 11 that he had been keeping another problem – this time with the downshifts – to himself.

Verstappen: “Already for a few laps now, I haven’t said anything but the downshifts are so s**t…”

Lambiase: “Max, recommend gear eight to Turn 9. You hold it for two seconds then downshift. And I will get back to you on the shifts.”

Lambiase: “Max, for shifts: display three, position seven. Let me know. Display three, position seven.”

Verstappen’s interactions with the pit wall settled down for a while before the Dutchman let rip on Lap 22.

Verstappen: “Mate, my engine again! No response! And now my whole battery is dead! F**k sake!”

Verstappen: “We lose so much time with all the time this bulls**t!”

Two laps later came another update on the downshifts and understeer, with a front wing adjustment during his pit stop not improving the car’s handling.

Verstappen: “A lot of pushing on the downshifts.”

Lambiase: “OK, stand by. Gap behind to Russell 5.5. Hamilton is 1.5 behind him.”

Verstappen: “Still understeer high speed.”

Lambiase: “Display three, position six for downshifts. Display three, position six. Gap behind 3.5.”

After passing the halfway stage, Verstappen reported on Lap 27 that he was not enjoying his stint on the hard tyre.

Lambiase: “Twenty-six laps complete, Max. Twenty-six remain.”

Verstappen: “Terrible tyre for me.”

Two laps later, Verstappen was frustrated when informed of his advantage over teammate Isack Hadjar, reminding the pit wall that his focus was on his battle with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen: “Yeah, I have no grip on these tyres. It’s horrendous.”

Lambiase: “OK, Max, still 24 laps remaining. We’ll look at it.”

Lambiase: “For reference, Hadjar lap time 34.2. Gap to him now 16.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, I mean, I’m trying to fight the guys around me. That’s my reference.”

On Lap 46, one lap before his race-ending accident, Verstappen took aim at lapped cars before he noticed some unusual clipping by the power unit.

Verstappen: “Oh, come on! You’re only f**king backmarkers!”

Verstappen: “These clips are normal?”

Lambiase: “Yeah, that was the engine change, Max. We needed that just to the end.”

Lambiase appeared to be in the process of giving Verstappen an update on Hamilton’s progress on Lap 47 before realising that his driver was in the gravel at Stowe.

Lambiase: “Hamilton 32.8. Uh… are you OK?”

Verstappen: “I’m stuck. Mate, f**k this car. F**k! Unbelievable. F**k this.”

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