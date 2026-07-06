The British Grand Prix ended under Safety Car conditions, and our latest F1 poll to you is whether or not you feel there should be a way to ensure races end under racing conditions.

While rare, the latest event at Silverstone finished with drivers unable to overtake across the line as Charles Leclerc took victory from George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Should F1 Safety Car finishes end? Have your say

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Max Verstappen’s late slide into the gravel at Stowe brought out the Safety Car on Lap 48 of 52, and once the stricken Red Bull had been removed from the track, lapped cars were instructed to overtake the Safety Car on Lap 51.

Despite a message appearing on screen that a final racing lap would take place, a redeployment took place for the last tour of Silverstone.

As the FIA clarified after the race, however, it was simply following its own rules, saying: “The Safety Car period regulation, Article B5. 13.5, states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure.

“This process was followed by Race Operations. The “Safety Car In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error.”

Perhaps naturally, immediate comparisons were drawn to the controversial 2021 season finale in which selected lapped cars overtook the Safety Car on the penultimate lap and the final lap took place under racing conditions, though this went against precedent in doing so.

What we want you to tell us, though, is whether you think Safety Car finishes should end in Formula 1.

Suggestions among our comments have included a mandatory late-race period in which, if a Safety Car would be sent out within the final few laps, a red flag goes out instead to provide an entertaining ending – though sceptics have argued this would go against sporting integrity.

Wet weather would also have its part to play on safety grounds, too, where in the cases of heavy rain we have seen Safety Car periods and even red flags in the past.

Thinking as fans of the sport, however, a simple question: Should Safety Car finishes end?

Yes or no, vote below, and tell us why in the comments!

Further analysis of the British Grand Prix

British GP conclusions: Leclerc’s Hamilton answer, no Russell fear, in defence of FIA

British GP 2026 driver ratings: Hamilton penalty, Verstappen crash, Leclerc’s luck

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