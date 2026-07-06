Jos Verstappen has called Martin Brundle an “idiot” after the Sky F1 pundit declared Team Verstappen had “torpedoed” Red Bull management, only to enter talks with McLaren.

Although Verstappen has a long-term contract with Red Bull that runs through to the end of F1 2028, the four-time world champion has been one of the biggest focal points in Formula 1’s silly season since 2024.

Jos Verstappen hits back at Martin Brundle over Team Verstappen comments

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That was the year that Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, while weeks later then Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made headlines when it emerged he was being investigated over allegations of improper conduct towards an employee.

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing, but it cast a shadow over Verstappen’s title fight – although the Dutchman still won his fourth successive championship ahead of Lando Norris.

But as Red Bull’s advantage on the track dwindled, and Jos Verstappen warned that Red Bull would “explode” under Horner’s leadership, the team announced that design guru Adrian Newey would leave the team before confirming the departure of Jonathan Wheatley.

A year later, just days after the 2025 British Grand Prix, Red Bull announced that Horner and the team had parted ways with immediate effect, and then motorsport advisor Helmut Marko left in December.

Brundle, who had previously called out “Team Verstappen” after Horner’s exit, reckons Team Verstappen has once again struck amid rumours that Paul Monaghan would be the next to leave the team.

“My goodness, they wanted to torpedo the management of Red Bull, didn’t they? Team Verstappen did that very well indeed,” Brundle said during the Sky F1 broadcast at Silverstone.

“To start with, Christian Horner, and it just carried on from there with Adrian Newey, Dr Helmut Marko and Jonathan Wheatley. Now we know Paul Monaghan is leaving.

“I think they did a bit too good a job of wanting to move some people out of the way there at Red Bull, did Team Verstappen.”

The Briton went on to address paddock whispers that Team Verstappen had been speaking with McLaren about a potential move.

Verstappen is understood to have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Red Bull if he’s not second in the drivers’ standings at the summer break.

“It’s a very small world down there,” Brundle said, “we’re always in the same 400 meters of concrete and asphalt every other weekend.

“Every weekend, it’s their job to find out who’s available, and also when.

“It’s part and parcel of this rather small world that we’re in.”

Jos Verstappen, though, has hit back at Brundle for his comments.

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According to the former F1 driver and Verstappen’s father, the commentator has no idea what is genuinely going on with Verstappen.

“Another idiot who thinks he knows what it’s like,” he wrote on social media.

Verstappen, though, has yet to officially commit to Red Bull for next year’s championship.

Although he’s made it clear that he will be on the grid next season, “definitely”, he says he’s not in a rush to decide which team he’ll race for with the driver linked to Mercedes and McLaren.

“I’m not in a hurry, am I?” the 28-year-old told De Telegraaf.

“I would prefer to stay connected to Red Bull for the rest of my life, I’ve always said that. But making that decision doesn’t have to be made today or tomorrow.

“Whether it is here or somewhere else; there is much more to it than just the Formula 1 contract.

“I’m also talking about all the other projects. I am also talking to Red Bull about that.

“I am very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it doesn’t work out, it’s fine for me. That’s how I am in life.”

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