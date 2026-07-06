Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was handed three separate five-second time penalties at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Stroll’s penalties were all for track limits breaches, with the Canadian committing a total of six infringements at Silverstone.

Lance Stroll handed triple FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

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Stroll finished as the last of the drivers to reach the chequered flag at Silverstone on Sunday, crossing the line in 19th, one place behind Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

The British Grand Prix proved to be another challenging weekend for Aston Martin, which qualified on the final row of the grid for the fourth race in succession.

Under F1’s rules, drivers are allowed three track limits ‘strikes’ before incurring a five-second penalty for each further offence.

After hitting the limit of three strikes earlier in the race, it has emerged that Stroll exceeded track limits three further times in the space of nine laps at Silverstone, incurring a trio of penalties.

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Stroll’s first five-second penalty came after he breached track limits at the final corner of Turn 18, more commonly known as Club corner, on Lap 33.

His second penalty came for an offence at Turn 9 (Copse) on Lap 35.

Turn 15 (Stowe) was the scene of Stroll’s final track limits breach on Lap 42.

The stewards’ report for Stroll’s final penalty read: “The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.

“It was evident that Car 18 left the track at Turn 15 on Lap 42 without a justifiable reason.

“This was the driver’s sixth track limits infringement of the race.

“The standard penalty for a sixth track limits infringement during the race is a further 5 second time penalty.

“The Stewards therefore imposed the standard penalty.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Williams driver Carlos Sainz also found himself handed an unusual post-race penalty by the stewards.

The Williams driver originally finished 12th, but dropped to 17th in the final classification after a one-lap penalty for overtaking the safety car.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

“Although Car 55 was lapped at Safety Car Line 1 when entering the pit lane, due to the specific track and pit lane configuration at Silverstone it had temporarily unlapped itself by the time it crossed the Line at the end of the lap during which it crossed Safety Car Line 1 for the second time after the Safety Car was deployed.

“Consequently, Car 55 was not a lapped car for the purposes of Article B5.13.4 c) and was therefore not entitled to overtake the Safety Car when the ‘LAPPED CARS MAY NOW OVERTAKE’ message was displayed.

“However, Car 55 unlapped itself once the message was displayed by Race Control.

“The Stewards noted that, after completing its pit stop, Car 55 once again was a lapped car when it re-joined the track.

“Given the exceptional track layout at this event, the Stewards understand how the sequence of events may have contributed to the team’s confusion.

“The team representative acknowledged that the team nevertheless made two errors: firstly, by failing to recognise that Car 55 was not a lapped car at the relevant reference point under Article B5.13.4 c), and secondly, by failing to note that Car 55 was not included in the Race Control message identifying the cars permitted to overtake the Safety Car.

“The team representative accepted that they inadvertently gained a lap when they were not entitled to do so.”

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