The FIA took unprecedented action against Williams driver Carlos Sainz following the British Grand Prix, issuing a one-lap penalty.

Sainz was found to have overtaken the Safety Car, without permission, in a dramatic conclusion to the British Grand Prix. A penalty lap is a punishment of the utmost severity, and unheard of in Formula 1. The stewards are confident that such a penalty is within their repertoire to administer.

Carlos Sainz hit with penalty lap FIA punishment

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The British Grand Prix ended under Safety Car conditions. There was confusion when the Safety Car looked set to return to the pits, but stayed out.

With lapped cars overtaking, the ‘Safety Car In This Lap’ message was displayed, seemingly setting the scene for a one-lap shootout to the chequered flag. Charles Leclerc led from George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

But, the Safety Car did not peel off into the pit lane as expected. Instead, Leclerc was guided around again, and freed to lead a procession over the finish line, confirming his victory.

The ‘Safety Car In This Lap’ message was later described as a software error by the FIA.

Further drama has emerged after the chequered flag, with Sainz receiving an unprecedented penalty lap for overtaking the Safety Car without permission, in an error of judgement from Williams.

A statement from the FIA stewards sheds further light on this shock penalty.

“The stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

“Although Car 55 was lapped at Safety Car Line 1 when entering the pit lane, due to the specific track and pit lane configuration at Silverstone it had temporarily unlapped itself by the time it crossed the line at the end of the lap during which it crossed Safety Car Line 1 for the second time after the Safety Car was deployed.

“Consequently, Car 55 was not a lapped car for the purposes of Article B5.13.4 c) and was therefore not entitled to overtake the Safety Car when the “LAPPED CARS MAY NOW OVERTAKE” message was displayed.

“However, Car 55 unlapped itself once the message was displayed by Race Control.

“The stewards noted that, after completing its pit stop, Car 55 once again was a lapped car when it re-joined the track. Given the exceptional track layout at this event, the stewards understand how the sequence of events may have contributed to the team’s confusion.

“The team representative acknowledged that the team nevertheless made two errors: firstly, by failing to recognise that Car 55 was not a lapped car at the relevant reference point under Article B5.13.4 c), and secondly, by failing to note that Car 55 was not included in the Race Control message identifying the cars permitted to overtake the Safety Car.

“The team representative accepted that they inadvertently gained a lap when they were not entitled to do so.

“In determining the appropriate penalty, the stewards considered Article 12.4.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code. The stewards are satisfied that the penalty lap is one of the penalties available to them under the FIA International Sporting Code and considered it to be the most appropriate penalty in the circumstances of this case.”

More British GP talking points via PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton reprimanded after FIA investigation at British GP

Brundle furious as FIA explains British GP Safety Car error

Sainz was initially classified P12. He drops to P17 in the final classification. The penalty therefore does not cost Sainz any points.

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