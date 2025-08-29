Max Verstappen found himself in the Turn 1 gravel, but after the chequered flag fell in the opening practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.

He was left to walk away from his beached Red Bull in what was a very unusual moment.

Max Verstappen’s practice start went wrong in Zandvoort

It was a difficult start to the Dutch Grand Prix weekend for just about every team but McLaren who clinched the 1-2 in FP1 with pace-setter Lando Norris half a second clear of third-placed Lance Stroll.

As for Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda had an early off through the gravel but he was able to continue and brought his RB21 home with the 16th fastest time.

It was a better session for Verstappen, who was sixth fastest, although he was still 0.940s slower than Norris.

However, he was made to walk back to the pit lane after a very unusual off that took place after the chequered flag.

Joining his rivals on the grid for a practice session, Verstappen got away cleanly only to go straight on at Turn 1.

The Red Bull driver attacked Turn 1 only to lock up and go off in the gravel.

“And keep up the pace Max,” said his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. “Oop…”

Walking around the rear of his Red Bull, Verstappen began to dig the gravel away from the front of his RB21’s rear right tyre.

Sky F1’s Karun Chandhok explained: “He doesn’t want them to damage the floor when they are picking the car up.”

That was about the only thing in the incident that made sense.

Verstappen’s good friend and Sauber rival Gabriel Bortoleto was told by his team that Verstappen was in the gravel at Turn 1 and that there was yellow flag in play.

“How did, how did he go into the gravel?” asked Bortoleto.

The reply: “I think you’ll have to ask him, I don’t know.”

