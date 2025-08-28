Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton being told he’s “talking nonsense” by George Russell as Max Verstappen is warned against a career-ending move to Ferrari.

With Russell nearing a new Mercedes contract and more clarity on Red Bull’s F1 2026 driver plans, let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

George Russell: Lewis Hamilton ‘talking nonsense’ after ‘useless’ claim

Mercedes driver George Russell says Lewis Hamilton was “talking nonsense” when he referred to himself as “useless” at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

And he believes that Hamilton’s pole-to-flag victory in China earlier this season served as proof that the Ferrari driver has “clearly still got it.”

Hamilton, 40, has failed to register a podium finish in 14 appearances for Ferrari so far.

Bernie Ecclestone: Ferrari move would ‘end’ Max Verstappen’s F1 career

A move to Ferrari would represent “the end” of Max Verstappen’s career.

That is the opinion of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who is hopeful that the reigning four-time World Champion will not join the Scuderia.

Verstappen remains officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

George Russell confirms progress towards new Mercedes contract

George Russell has confirmed that he is closing in on a new contract with Mercedes.

Russell, who has enjoyed arguably his strongest season to date in F1 2025, is out of contract with the Brackley-based team at the end of this season.

PlanetF1.com revealed on July 30 that Russell is set to sign a new multi-year deal with Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso on working with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso says it has been a “very special” period establishing a relationship with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin ahead of the F1 2026 season.

And he believes Newey’s understanding of what a driver requires will prove beneficial when F1’s new rules come into effect.

Newey officially started work with Aston Martin in the newly created role of managing technical partner in March, as well as acquiring a shareholding in the team.

Helmut Marko shoots down Alex Palou to Red Bull rumour

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has insisted that rumours of the team being in negotiations with IndyCar Alex Palou over an F1 2026 seat are “not true.”

It comes after Palou’s manager, Roger Yasukawa, told PlanetF1.com: “I have not talked to, nor have been contacted by, any F1 team about Alex.”

Palou, who previously served as McLaren’s reserve driver, has established himself as one of the most gifted talents outside of F1 over recent years, winning four IndyCar titles since 2021.

