Max Verstappen’s quest for a fifth consecutive World title has been labelled as the best comeback in F1 history.

The Dutchman sits just 40 points off the top of the Drivers’ standings heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix, having at one point been over 100 points adrift.

Verstappen has won three of the last four races and not finished lower than second since F1 returned from its summer break at the Dutch GP.

That Zandvoort event marked the last time a McLaren driver topped the podium, with Piastri successful that weekend as Lando Norris experienced a race-ending mechanical issue.

Indeed, points-leader Piastri has stood on the podium just once since, for third place in Italy, as he’s seen his points margin eroded to just 14 points over his teammate with five races (and two sprints) remaining.

With momentum clearly with Verstappen in his late-season comeback, the Dutchman has acknowledged that he’s a contender, having dismissed the notion until last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Should his quest prove successful, he would have overcome the largest points deficit in world championship history to take the title, a point Gabriel Bortoleto suggests marks his performance out as something extra special.

“There is not really much secret. I think what he’s doing, it’s incredible,” the Brazilian told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“It’s one of the best comebacks of a championship, in my view, ever done in history.

“He’s been winning recently quite a lot. I think McLarens, they have been strong, but not as strong as maybe the beginning of the year when they were one-two every round.

“Everything can happen, but I think definitely he’s doing an amazing job.”

Though it has been reduced significantly in recent races, the deficit Verstappen faces is still significant with just five weekends of racing remaining before the end of the season.

Ever the pragmatist, it’s a point Verstappen acknowledges but he also refuses to simply concede.

“I think we need to be perfect until the end to have a chance,” following his victory in the United States.

“We caught up a lot. But at the same time, the gaps are very small.

“I think every weekend you need to try and be perfect, and that’s what we’ll try to do until the end.

“It’s super close, and just attention to detail will make the difference. Trying to get the best set-up on the car every weekend and then try not to make mistakes. So that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Verstappen’s charge has coincided with an upturn from Red Bull, coinciding with the introduction of new development parts in Italy.

The team itself has stated that it has changed its philosophy when it comes to the car set-up, which has resulted in its four-time champion rediscovering the form that saw him claim those titles.

And there is reportedly more to come, according to Helmut Marko.

“We still have something up our sleeves. I don’t know exactly when it will come,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor revealed to OE24.

Marko’s comments come as McLaren boss, Andrea Stella, confirmed his squad has no further upgrades planned for the F1 2025.

McLaren won its second successive Constructors’ Championship at the Singapore Grand Prix, an achievement that had been a forgone conclusion for much of the season.

That saw the Woking squad turn off the development tap for the current campaign early, shifting its focus to next year’s car, when radical new chassis and power unit regulations will be introduced.

In doing so, its rivals have bridged the gap, leading to an increasingly tight Drivers’ Championship battle, and offered the irrepressible Verstappen a glimmer of hope.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

