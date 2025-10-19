Max Verstappen has admitted “the chance is there” as he mounts a late title challenge against the McLaren duo, having cut the gap once again in Austin.

The Red Bull driver took 23 points out of Oscar Piastri’s advantage across the United States GP weekend, cutting the deficit to the Australian to 40 points with five races and two Sprints remaining.

Max Verstappen admits ‘the chance is there’ for late title charge

Verstappen has downplayed his chances of mounting a late title challenge against Piastri and Lando Norris, with the deficit having stood previously at more than 100 points earlier in the season.

He has reeled in the gap over four races in succession, taking a significant chunk out of Piastri’s advantage over Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s Grand Prix in Austin.

The reigning World Champion cruised to victory from Norris and Charles Leclerc, with Piastri crossing the line fifth at the chequered flag.

Speaking after the race, Verstappen finally admitted that a last-ditch attempt to win a fifth consecutive title might be on the cards.

“Yeah, for sure, the chance is there,” he said after the race when asked about his title credentials.

More on the United States Grand Prix weekend

👉 2025 United States Grand Prix results (Circuit of The Americas)

👉 F1 LIVE: All the action as it happened from the United States Grand Prix

“We just need to try and deliver these kind of weekends now until the end. So, we’ll just try whatever we can. You know, I think it is exciting, and I’m just very excited to the end.”

While Norris and Leclerc went wheel-to-wheel in the fight for second place early on, Verstappen was able to gain an 11-second advantage in the first stint of the race, which he credits for the apparent ease of his victory on Sunday.

“It was an unbelievable weekend for us,” he added.

“I knew that the race was, of course, not going to be super straightforward.

“I think if you look at the whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was really close. I think just in that first stint, that’s where we made the difference.

“I could eke out a little bit of a gap, and that’s basically what we what we kept till the end. Wasn’t easy to manage, also the tyres on both of the stints, but we kept it in the lead and I’m just incredibly proud of everyone to deliver a weekend like this.”

Read more: Why McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ don’t mean equality for Norris and Piastri