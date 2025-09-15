Max Verstappen’s driving instructor Andreas Gülden says he was “lucky” to have more power as he guided the “hugely” impressive reigning F1 World Champion around the Nurburgring on Friday.

Verstappen spent the off weekend between the Italian and Baku F1 races at the Nurburgring with the intention of securing the necessary permit that would allow him to compete in next year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Max Verstappen raced at the Nurburgring to secure a DMSB Permit A

The weekend began with the 27-year-old having to pass an exam before he could take to the track for a driving test to gain his Permit B, doing so under the guidance of Gülden.

Verstappen‘s instructor for his initial reconnaissance laps Gülden ran ahead of the reigning World Champion and revealed he pushed it hard even though he was driving a car with more power than Verstappen’s Porsche GT4 Cayman.

The Red Bull driver’s car was slightly detuned with around 300bhp instead of the usual 425bhp, the norm for drivers who don’t yet have the necessary permit.

“It was fantastic to drive a few laps ahead of the world champion,” Gülden told De Telegraaf. “Luckily I had a lot more power, otherwise it might not have worked out.

“We were in contact over the radio and I gave him some tips, but in the end we were also fooling around a bit.

“He was driving on slicks, I was driving on regular street tyres, and I was really pushing tremendously.

“He thought that was funny, and I think he appreciated it too.”

With his Permit B in hand, Verstappen went on to qualify seventh in the Cup3 class, but within the subsection of Cup3, he was 25 seconds faster than the next identical CUP3(G) car.

Behind the wheel of the #980 entry for the first part of Saturday’s NLS7 four-hour race, Verstappen completed 14 laps of the ‘green hell’ before handing the car over to his teammate Chris Lulham, who brought the car home in seventh place in the Cup3 classification.

Verstappen was scheduled to then get behind the wheel of the #89 entry to cover the required laps needed for a Permit A, but the car had been damaged in qualifying and wasn’t able to run.

Despite coming up short in the necessary milage, the DMSB committee approved Verstappen for a DMSB Permit A, meaning he can contest next year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“It’s great to see Max here,” Gülden added.

“In that bus ride around the track, he looked very interested. For example, about what line to drive in the rain, and I was able to tell him a bit about the different types of asphalt and the flag signals, which are different from those in other racing series.

“I think we learned something from each other. He’s a really nice guy. A huge enthusiast, too. It’s wonderful to see him smiling behind the wheel, driving on the most beautiful circuit in the world. I’m really hugely impressed with Max.

“Of course, from his qualities in the car, but there is no doubt about that. But also because of his ambition and interest. He is so incredibly focused. It was an honour for me to work with him for a while.

“He is a real world champion, a real racer.”

As for Verstappen, reports claim he could return to the Nürburgring on September 27 to race a Ferrari 296 GT3 car in an NLS event.

“I’m happy it all went smooth, and I got my DMSB Permit Nordschleife,” the four-time F1 World Champion told his website, verstappen.com.

“I really enjoyed myself, but that’s always the case around here. It was good to drive stints in the race with traffic, both with faster and slower cars.

“There was also a ‘code 60’ race neutralisation, double waved yellows and a standard yellow flag. I drove in the wet, the dry and in mixed conditions.

“I’ve gained experience in where the grip is and isn’t and completed a start procedure. It was really good to gain more experience on this circuit.”

He added: “To contest a 24-hour race here, in a GT3 car, would be amazing.”

