It is time for your Christmas Eve round-up, as we bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news to emerge.

Max Verstappen gave his reaction to hearing the new Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine fire up. George Russell explained why Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes contributed to his best season yet in F1 2025. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen reacts to hearing Red Bull-Ford engine

Verstappen confirmed that he has heard the Red Bull-Ford engine soundtrack. It is the very first engine to be created by Red Bull – working alongside American automotive giant Ford – to debut in F1 2026 as part of the sweeping regulatory changes.

Verstappen liked the “crisp” sound which he heard from the engine.

Read more – Max Verstappen reacts to hearing Red Bull-Ford engine for first time

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes exit influenced Russell’s F1 2025

Mercedes driver Russell enjoyed what he, and many, consider to be his best Formula 1 season yet in 2025.

He stepped up to the team leader role after Hamilton’s departure for Ferrari. Russell claimed that he went “beyond the limit” as he looked to test himself against F1’s most successful driver.

He “reined it back a little” in 2025, which he thinks worked in his favour.

Read more – Russell reveals how Lewis Hamilton Mercedes exit influenced his best season

Lewis Hamilton’s pre-Abu Dhabi advice to Lando Norris

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi title-decider, Hamilton, a seven-time World Champion, said he had spoken with Norris. His advice to the younger Brit was “just to continue doing you. What you’ve been doing works”.

Hamilton was left feeling “really proud” when Norris secured his first title that weekend.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton reveals what he told Lando Norris on eve of title win

Herbert urges Oscar Piastri ‘mental strength’ work

Norris was one of three drivers – alongside Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen – who went into Abu Dhabi chasing the title.

Piastri ultimately finished third in the standings, his late-season recovery not enough to undo the damage of a six-race podiumless run, a rut which destroyed what was a comfortable championship lead.

Johnny Herbert said it should have been a “slam dunk” title win for Piastri, who he says must work with Mark Webber on his “mental strength” ahead of the new season.

Read more – Oscar Piastri given ‘mental strength’ mission by Herbert after ‘slam dunk’ title miss

Michael Schumacher’s accidental private bar

Andy Wilman, the former ‘Top Gear’ and ‘The Grand Tour’ executive producer, recalled accidentally creating a private bar for Michael Schumacher.

It occurred at the hotel in Italy where Schumacher was staying, as the F1 icon allegedly proceeded to claim “Hakkinen is often faster than him”, and discuss his infamous Jacques Villeneuve collision.

Read more – Michael Schumacher’s accidental private bar as former ‘Top Gear’ producer shares wild story