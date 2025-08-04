Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton’s absence from the post-race stewards’ hearing showed the Ferrari driver agreed that their Hungarian Grand Prix incident did not merit an FIA investigation.

It comes after it emerged that Hamilton waived his right to visit the stewards in what could be seen as actions speaking louder than words.

Max Verstappen escapes penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

On a wretched weekend for both drivers, Hamilton and Verstappen were fighting over 11th place at the Hungaroring when the Red Bull driver lunged up the inside of Hamilton at Turn 4.

The two did not make contact, but Hamilton went flying off the circuit and Verstappen then used all the track at the exit of Turn 4 to run the optimal line.

The Dutchman, though, found himself under investigation by the FIA stewards for forcing another driver off the track as his front axle was not alongside the mirror of Hamilton’s Ferrari at the apex.

That, according to F1’s racing guidelines, meant Hamilton had the right to the corner.

However, given there wasn’t contact, nor did Hamilton attend the hearing, the stewards cleared Verstappen.

Verstappen was baffled that it was investigated in the first place given he felt the incident was a non-event.

“The thing is that nothing happened,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “We didn’t even touch, that’s the thing.

“So, for me, it’s a bit difficult to understand why we had the investigation after the race.

“We explained our side. Well, Lewis was not there, but we explained our side of the story.

“I don’t think Lewis actually felt a lot for it, because if he really felt something for it, he’s there in the stewards’ room, right?

“I think both of us didn’t have the best of weekends anyway, so that’s just that one little thing.

“What is the more important thing is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good.”

Sharing his opinion on the incident, Verstappen says Hamilton’s off was all the Briton’s own doing.

“I went for a move at the inside because it’s a fast corner, but with downforce you’re a bit more under control anyway,” he explained.

“I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there. So then he turned out of it a little bit, and then, of course, went off the track, and that was it.

“We didn’t touch. Nothing happens.”

Verstappen went on to finish the race in ninth place, his lowest finishing position of the F1 2025 season, while Hamilton was outside of the points in 12th place.

Verstappen felt the hearing was a waste of time.

“I think the problem is that we have so many rules, of course, it’s always a complicated matter,” he said. “It’s not always super clear with things.

“But it’s always a bit weird that you have to go to the stewards for something that you didn’t have even a contact or whatever.”

Clearing Verstappen of wrongdoing, the stewards revealed that Ferrari not only confirmed that there had been no contact, but that Hamilton “chose not to attempt” to stay on the track.

The official verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representatives and video and in-car video evidence. The driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) waived his right to attend the hearing.

“The driver of Car 1 stated during the hearing that he had gained some momentum on Car 44 out of Turn 3 with fresher tyres and used this momentum to make a move on the inside into Turn 4.

“He further elaborated that he was in full control of his car and could have stayed further to the inside to leave space for Car 44 on the exit.

“However he said, as Car 44 had gone off track, he elected to use all of the track on the exit.

“The team representative of Car 44 confirmed that there was no contact between both cars and further stated that the driver of Car 44 chose not to attempt to remain on track.

“Taking all this into account, the Stewards determine that there was no contact and that the incident does not qualify as forcing another car off track despite the ambitious nature of the overtaking attempt and take no further action.”

Verstappen heads into F1’s annual summer break 15 points ahead of George Russell in the race to join the McLaren team-mates on the F1 2025 podium.

