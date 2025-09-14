Wrapping up your weekend’s F1 news, check out everything that made the headlines on Sunday as we head into another race week!

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen still features heavily, following his successful race debut at the Nurburgring Nordschleife on Saturday.

F1 news: Max Verstappen impresses in Nurburgring endurance event

Verstappen and his teammate Chris Lulham finished seventh in the CUP3 class overall in the Dutch driver’s maiden race outing at the Nurburgring, with the four-time F1 World Champion doing enough to earn the Permit ‘A’ licence which will allow him to take part in full-blooded GT3 racing at the circuit.

“I’m happy it all went smooth, and I got my DMSB Permit Nordschleife,” the 27-year-old told his website, verstappen.com.

“I really enjoyed myself, but that’s always the case around here. It was good to drive stints in the race with traffic, both with faster and slower cars,” he said.

“There was also a ‘code 60’ race neutralisation, double waved yellows and a standard yellow flag. I drove in the wet, the dry and in mixed conditions.

‘I’ve gained experience in where the grip is and isn’t and completed a start procedure. It was really good to gain more experience on this circuit.”

He added: “It’s challenging and today we saw that some parts of the track were dry and other parts wet. The track surface also differs around the circuit, which makes it difficult to string a lap together, but it’s also what makes it special.

“To contest a 24-hour race here, in a GT3 car, would be amazing.”

Could Max Verstappen dream again of the F1 world title?

At 94 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, Verstappen faces a huge challenge to beat the Australian given that there are just eight race weekends left in F1 2025.

But, as he prepares to resume the day job this week after his Nurburgring fun, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes the step forward made recently by the team could open up the possibility.

“Baku is a fast circuit, I’m very optimistic,” he said.

“High hopes for Singapore, the only race we didn’t win so far, normally on slow circuits.

“But I believe now everything is possible with this period.”

With Verstappen having whetted his appetite this year with non-F1 appearances, including a GT3 test at the Nurburgring and a race outing at the Nordschleife this weekend, Marko joked that his driver has even gone back to being quiet about his extra-curricular racing.

“Max is motivated like I haven’t seen him for a long time,” he said.

“Now, he’s not even talking about GT!”

Nikolas Tombazis: 400km/h speeds won’t happen in F1 2026

Toto Wolff recently commented that 400km/h speeds could be seen under certain conditions next year, when the new increased electrical power units are unleashed.

But, as part of an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, the FIA’s Nikolas Tombazis has poured cold water on this suggestion.

“I can assure you there won’t be speeds of 400km/h,” he said.

“We could intervene if there was anything, but we are quite confident and quite sure that the regulations don’t permit those sorts of speeds.

“It is the performance envelope of the car; if there were no regulations on any management, that would allow such speeds.”

Luca di Montezemelo laments ‘lack of leadership’ at Ferrari

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemelo, has hit out at what he deems as a lack of leadership at Ferrari, as the chances of a win in F1 2025 begin to fade.

“I saw the beautiful images of the fans and then a team that, despite so many announcements on the eve of the race, has not won a single race to date,” he told Sky Italia, “and even if it had won a race, Ferrari after so many years must win the World Championship.

“The thing I regret today is seeing a Ferrari that has no leader, there is no leadership and above all I see that it lacks a strong, determined soul.

“Announcements are made that often create excessive expectations.”

Remembering Roger Hill

Finally, for today, thank you to esteemed writer Richard Jenkins, author of The Tyrrell Racing Organisation, for penning a lovely tribute to the late Roger Hill.

Hill was a beloved figure in F1 in the 1970s, as the chief mechanic to Tyrrell’s Sir Jackie Stewart.

