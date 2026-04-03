Max Verstappen says Oliver Bearman’s crash at the Japanese Grand Prix is simply “what you get” when the F1 2026 cars enter “mushroom mode.”

Bearman was taken to the medical centre at Suzuka last weekend after a terrifying accident at Spoon Curve.

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The Haas driver took to the grass and lost control as he closed quickly on Franco Colapinto’s Alpine, with Bearman seen limping away following a 50G impact with the barrier.

The 20-year-old suffered bruising to his knee but escaped without bone fractures.

The energy demands of the F1 2026 cars, significantly increasing the closing speeds between cars deploying energy and those harvesting, have been widely blamed for the incident.

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In a statement released shortly after the race in Japan, the FIA acknowledged that the “high closing speeds” of the 2026 cars had been a contributing factor in Bearman’s accident.

The governing body went on to confirm that “a number of meetings” are scheduled for the April break with a view to refining the regulations.

Verstappen has been a long-term critic of the F1 2026 rules, openly admitting in Japan that his unhappiness with the current regulations could drive him away from Formula 1.

And he has claimed that incidents like Bearman’s are inevitable with the current rules, estimating the difference between cars can be as much as 50-60 kilometres per hour on the straights.

Verstappen said of Bearman’s accident: “It’s what you get with these things.

“One guy is completely stuck with no power, basically, and then the other one uses the mushroom mode.

“It can be 50-60 kilometres difference. Really big.”

Asked if he experienced similar incidents with deployment at Suzuka, he added: “I don’t think so.

“I had a few moments when I boosted past very heavily, but luckily I was already committed to one side.”

Put to him that drivers must reconsider how they approach racing situations given the extreme closing speeds in 2026, Verstappen replied: “Yeah, I know. It can be very dangerous.

“It looks like moving in the braking zone or moving in general, but it also happens when you have that quick acceleration. You can have a big crash.”

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