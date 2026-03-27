The Japanese Grand Prix weekend is underway in earnest as we had the first practice sessions and McLaren raised a few eyebrows.

The Formula 1 season resumed with its third round of the year and ahead of an unexpected break, teams will be eager to leave Suzuka without a sour taste in the mouth. Here’s what you may have missed from Friday.

Catch up on the news from the first day of the Japanese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri bounces back to top FP2

It’s not been a great year so far for Oscar Piastri who has yet to face a single lap in a grand prix but his mood will have been boosted by his first day of running at Suzuka.

He pulled off an upset to dislodge the Mercedes duo from the top of the timesheets in FP2 in a sign that the reigning Constructor champions are beginning to find their feet.

You can catch up with the full report of FP2 here.

Max Verstappen visits the stewards room, twice

Max Verstappen will soon be able to find his way to the stewards room with his eyes closed after he was summoned there twice on Friday.

The first came after a run in with Lewis Hamilton in which the Red Bull driver almost crashed into the back of the Ferrari. Hamilton was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Verstappen was then back again after Franco Colapinto’s driving was put under investigation. The Argentine did though avoid any punishment, being let off with a warning.

Catch up on those incidents here.

Honda insist ‘misunderstanding’ behind Adrian Newey’s comments

Adrian Newey has not been backwards in coming forwards on his complaints regarding Honda but speaking at their home race, the Japanese engine supplier has insisted the two parties were still on good terms.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe insisted any sign of a relationship breakdown was simply a “misunderstanding.”

You can read about that here.

Journalist at centre of Max Verstappen expulsion reacts

A journalist became the unwarned centre of attention on Thursday after Verstappen kicked him out of a press conference.

The Guardian’s F1 reporter was expelled by the Dutchman over a question he asked post-race in Abu Dhabi last season.

Since then, the reporter has given his version of events which you can read here.

Fernando Alonso confirmed to be a new father

There’s not been a lot to cheer about for anyone associated with Aston Martin so far this season but Friday brought that welcome news that Fernando Alonso had become a father for the first time.

“A little stress and worry, everything turned out well, both the mum and the baby,” Alonso said to DAZN of the birth. “Very happy, a super happy moment, very special.”

Read more on that story right here.