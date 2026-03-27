Max Verstappen will speak with the FIA’s stewards for a second time on Friday after an incident with Franco Colapinto during FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen had an incident-filled day at the Suzuka circuit on Friday, although none of it was his fault.

Two practices, two stewards’ visits for Max Verstappen

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The Red Bull driver spoke with the stewards after FP1, having been caught out by Lewis Hamilton in a “what the f**k” moment.

Verstappen closed in on the back of the Ferrari driver, who was not only on a slow lap but was running in the middle of the track, which forced the Dutch racer to jink to the left to avoid a collision.

The stewards cleared Hamilton of wrongdoing, ruling: “Car 3 approached with a significant speed differential but was able to pass Car 44 without being required to brake, lift, or deviate from its intended racing line.

“In this case, the Stewards are satisfied that, although Car 3 was momentarily influenced by the positioning of Car 44, it was not forced to take evasive action.”

Verstappen will now make his second visit to the stewards after FP2, this time with Colapinto’s driving being investigated.

The stewards noted a Turn 15 incident, with Colapinto potentially driving erratically ahead of Verstappen.

The note read: “Alleged breach of Article B4.1.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations – Car 43 allegedly impeding Car 3 in Turn 15.”

More to follow…

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