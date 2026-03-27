Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will visit the FIA’s stewards after an alleged incident at Turn 15 during Friday’s first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The moment was not broadcast by FOM.

FIA investigation into Max Verstappen/Lewis Hamilton incident

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However, onboard footage from Verstappen’s RB22 shows Verstappen was on a flying lap during Friday’s opening practice session at the Suzuka circuit and came up behind Hamilton in the Ferrari.

The Briton was not only on a slow lap but he was also in the middle of the track.

It meant Verstappen had to dive to the left of Hamilton, giving the Ferrari driver an angry gesture as he did so.

Verstappen was on the radio to Red Bull: “What the f*ck!”

The incident between Verstappen and Hamilton that has been notedpic.twitter.com/MJNz7gDhDJ — Holiness (@F1BigData) March 27, 2026

The incident, which took place at Turn 15, was noted by Race Control for the stewards to follow up on.

The FIA confirmed that it is investigating an “alleged breach of Article B1.8.5 of the FIA F1 Regulations – Incident between Cars 44 and 3 at 12:27.”

More to follow…

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