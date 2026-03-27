George Russell laid to rest any suggestion that Mercedes’ engine advantage would be minimised through Suzuka only having two SM sections, as he went P1 in Friday’s first practice in a Mercedes 1-2.

Russell laid down a 1:31.666 to beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.026s, with McLaren’s Lando Norris third fastest. The McLaren driver was only a tenth down on the championship leader.

George Russell tops Suzuka FP1 as Mercedes secure 1-2

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FP1 got underway with Nico Hülkenberg leading the field out, but it was a slow start as the FIA tested the Virtual Safety Car system. It was a brief test, with the drivers on the power as Lewis Hamilton put in the first timed lap, a 1:37.256.

Jak Crawford, in for Fernando Alonso in FP1, was in and out of the pits with the Aston Martin sporting massive aero rakes. The team brought a new front wing and floor to the track this weekend.

Isack Hadjar complained about cooling in his car, and had to catch his RB22 in a snap of oversteer. Meanwhile, Alex Albon was in the Williams garage as the team sprayed his car with flow-vis paint. Max Verstappen, running green flo-vis on his RB22, had a moment on his way to P7, a second off the pace.

Charles Leclerc was quickest after 20 minutes with a 1:32.260, 0.013s faster than George Russell with Kimi Antonelli P3. Neither Crawford nor Lando Norris had set a time, with McLaren changing the rear suspension on Norris’ MCL40.

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Norris ventured out shortly after and went P16 on his first timed lap. But his time was deleted for a track limit violation at Spoon.

Mercedes was the first team to swap to the soft Pirelli tyres, with Russell up to P1 with a 1:31.755 and Antonelli three-tenths down on his teammate. Antonelli went quicker on his second lap, pipping Russell by 0.063s. Russell reported a lack of deployment out of the final corner, but still edged ahead of Antonelli by 0.026s.

Albon had an off through the gravel and kissed the outside barrier at Degner 2, Verstappen headed into the pits to change his RB22’s nose, and Hamilton was in the pits for several minutes as Ferrari looked over his car. Leclerc, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson all ran wide at Spoon.

Russell had a moment with “idiot” Sergio Perez at Casio Triangle, while Lawson and Franco Colapinto also weren’t impressed with one another in the traffic.

Hamilton swapped to the soft Pirelli tyres and moved up to third behind the Mercedes drivers, 0.374s slower than Russell’s P1 time. Oscar Piastri and Leclerc jumped ahead as they swapped to the red-walled tyres. Norris put in a late run to go third fastest, only a tenth down on the Russell’s P1 time.

Crash! Albon and Perez were both on a flying lap with the Williams driver trying to overtake Perez around the outside at Turn 16. Perez didn’t see him and turned in, leaving bits of the Williams lying on the track. The incident was noted by the stewards.

The session ended with Mercedes 1-2, Russell 0.026s ahead of Antonelli, while Norris was third.

Japanese GP FP1 Result

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.666

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.692

3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.798

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:31.865

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.955

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:32.040

7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.457

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.529

9 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:32.601

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:32.665

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:32.759

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:32.798

13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:32.803

14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:32.900

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.978

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.361

17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:33.383

18 Alex Albon Williams 1:33.697

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:34.221

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:34.490

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.294

22 Jak Crawford Aston Martin 1:36.362

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