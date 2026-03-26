Lance Stroll has insisted that Aston Martin’s main focus is on improving its F1 2026 car amid growing expectations that Adrian Newey is set to vacate the role of team principal.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Newey has identified Jonathan Wheatley, the recently departed Audi F1 team principal, as the prime target to become his successor.

Lance Stroll: Adrian Newey ‘the team principal right now’

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Newey was appointed to the role of Aston Martin team principal ahead of the F1 2026 season, securing a team management position for the first time in his illustrious career.

The 67-year-old has dropped a number of hints over recent months that his tenure as team principal is likely to prove short lived.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Newey has been leading the search for a permanent team boss since around the time of his own appointment last November, with Wheatley emerging as the leading candidate.

The Audi F1 team went on to confirm the departure of Wheatley less than 48 hours later.

The inside story: Jonathan Wheatley, Audi F1 and Aston Martin

Why Jonathan Wheatley walked away from Audi and where he could land next

Who is Jonathan Wheatley? Adrian Newey’s primary Aston Martin target

Aston Martin issued a statement within minutes of Wheatley’s exit with Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman and controlling shareholder, reiterating his faith in Newey’s leadership.

Stroll added: “We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

Facing the media in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Stroll refused to be drawn on the uncertainty surrounding Newey’s position.

And he insisted that the team’s main focus is on improving both the AMR26 chassis and its Honda engine following a disappointing start to the F1 2026 season.

Stroll said: “I don’t know all the details about that, but I know Adrian’s the team principal right now.

“I know that we have to improve the engine, we have to improve the car, and I think that’s what everyone’s focused on.”

Mike Krack, who served as Aston Martin team principal between 2022 and 2024 before moving to the role of chief trackside officer, also declined to comment on the situation.

He added: “I think we are now here in Japan. We focus on the home race of our partner. We focus on this weekend.

“We have a lot of work ahead, so I think this is not a question for here.”

Newey and Wheatley previously worked together at Red Bull during the team’s dominant periods with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen before both men left the team in 2024.

Wheatley, who held the role of sporting director at Red Bull, spent just 24 races in charge of Sauber/Audi, overseeing the team’s rebrand at the start of F1 2026.

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