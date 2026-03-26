George Russell insists Mercedes’ controversial front wing in China was no secret weapon, but a flaw that nearly cost Kimi Antonelli his maiden win.

Mercedes’ front wing raised eyebrows at the Shanghai circuit, with one unnamed team said to have approached the FIA about it.

George Russell says Mercedes front wing issue hurt Kimi Antonelli

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Footage of Antonelli’s run to his maiden grand prix win showed his front wing’s active aerodynamics moving strangely.

While the wing ran flat on the straights, as it transitioned into cornering mode, it was momentarily in a halfway state while he was braking. It then popped fully back into position.

That appeared to contravene Article 3.10.10 of F1’s technical regulations, which stipulate that the transition time between the two modes for the front and rear wings cannot take longer than “400 milliseconds”.

Antonelli’s front wing took longer.

This, however, wasn’t intentional from Mercedes. Russell, in fact, says it was a problem and one that almost cost Antonelli his first grand prix victory.

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“It was not intentional, and it’s not an advantage for sure,” he explained in Japan on Thursday as the drivers prepared for round three, the Japanese Grand Prix. “It’s actually a problem, so something we’re trying to solve.

“It isn’t a straightforward solution, but there’s definitely no advantage to that.

“When we brake it is still open. Obviously Kimi had the lock-up, I think this was a contribution to the front wing. It’s definitely not intentional.”

Asked to explain more, Russell said: “No, because I don’t actually know to be honest.

“It’s very challenging for the front wing. If you compare with the rear wing, when it starts to close you have the wind to help the rear wing close. The front wing has to battle against the wind and you need a lot of pressure.

“I don’t know if we don’t have enough, but it isn’t easy to bring the wing up when you are driving at 300 on the straight.”

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