Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Mercedes driver George Russell weighing in on the intense battle between Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Chinese Grand Prix.

With Max Verstappen receiving an eye-catching team radio message from GianPiero Lambiase, here’s today’s roundup…

George Russell: Charles Leclerc ‘backed up’ Lewis Hamilton in Chinese GP battle

Untelevised team radio footage from the Chinese Grand Prix has revealed the moment George Russell accused Charles Leclerc of backing up Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

It comes after the Mercedes driver branded the battle between Hamilton and Leclerc as “some of the most aggressive racing I’ve seen for a while”, admitting he was waiting for the Ferrari pair to collide.

Russell finished second in China with Hamilton recording his first podium finish for Ferrari with third place.

Read more: ‘What’s Leclerc doing?’ – Untelevised Russell team radio after ‘aggressive’ Hamilton battle

GianPiero Lambiase to Max Verstappen: ‘I am supposed to be on your side’

Untelevised team radio footage from the Chinese Grand Prix has revealed the moment GianPiero Lambiase reminded Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “I’m supposed to be on your side.”

Verstappen has had a frustrating start to the new season with the four-time world champion a fierce critic of the new regulations for F1 2026.

He recorded his first retirement since June 2025 after suffering an ERS cooling problem in Shanghai.

Read more: ‘I am supposed to be on your side’ – Lambiase message emerges in untelevised Verstappen team radio

Max Verstappen sends ‘come back and bite’ warning over F1 2026 rules

Max Verstappen believes “it will come back and bite them in the a**” if F1’s authorities prioritises fan engagement over concerns over the F1 2026 rules.

A number of drivers have voiced reservations over the new regulations for F1 2026, with Verstappen joined by the likes of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen claimed in China that fans who are enjoying the new rules “don’t understand racing.”

Read more: Max Verstappen warns Formula 1 over 2026 rules: ‘It will ruin the sport’

Ferrari delays race debut of rotating rear wing

Ferrari has decided to delay the race debut of its highly innovative rotating rear wing for the F1 2026 season, it has emerged.

The Scuderia removed the part from the cars of both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton following FP1 in China last weekend, reverting to a more conventional DRS-style design for the remainder of the season.

Hamilton, who suffered a dramatic spin when using the rear wing in practice, later commented that it was “premature” for it to appear in China, having originally expected it to arrive at race “four of five” of 2026.

Read more: Ferrari delays debut of ‘Macarena’ wing after cautious Shanghai practice test

Fernando Alonso was losing feeling in hands and feet prior to Chinese GP retirement

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he was losing feeling in his hands and feet prior to his retirement from the Chinese Grand Prix.

Vibrations from the new Honda engine have emerged as a serious issue for Aston Martin at the start of the new season.

Team boss Adrian Newey claimed that Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll run the risk of “permanent nerve damage” by carrying out too many laps consecutively with the AMR26.

Read more: Fernando Alonso was losing feeling in ‘hands and feet’ before Chinese GP retirement